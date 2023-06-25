Uruguay is heading to commemorate, next Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup shaken by the publication on the Internet of thousands of military intelligence documents, produced during the dictatorship and also in democracy. There are around 1,600 rolls of microfilm containing information up to now reserved and partly unknown, leaked by an anonymous source and released in the middle of this month. “It is a historical testimony of great value to understand the operation of terror networks,” says the text that presents the material published on the website. archive.orgunder the title The archives of the terror of Uruguay. Upon learning of the news, the Ministry of Defense filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office to determine the veracity and origin of these files, with personal files, records of political detainees, interrogations and wiretaps, among thousands of other documents.

According to the words of the unknown author of this leak, the date chosen for its disclosure would be due to the proximity of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Uruguayan civic-military dictatorship, which occurred on June 27, 1973. However, the anniversary as the only mobile does not convince analysts, since the release of documents coincides with a Bill sent in May by the Executive Branch to Parliamentwith the purpose of universalizing the hitherto limited access to these files.

In this sense, experts point out that it could be an intelligence maneuver in order to get ahead of and harm the ruling conservative coalition. For its part, the Government does not speak of political intent and considers that its proposal to make these documents available to the public has meant that today the issue is at the top of the information scene.

Since June 15, when the newspaper The Observer reported this leak, experts have determined that the material released corresponds mainly to the Berrutti archive, made up of intelligence documentation seized in a military unit in 2006, in the first government of the Broad Front (center-left).

That year, the then Defense Minister, Azucena Berrutti, ordered the digitization of the thousands of documents obtained, which would be kept in the General Archive of the Nation, Presidency and Defense. Later, the National Institution of Human Rights (INDDHH) and a few other entities would also receive a copy of that material. The novelty presented by disclosure in archive.org is that it reveals previously unknown documentation, rolls of microfilm that were missing from the official Berrutti archive.

“We have identified several hundred rolls on the Internet Archive website that are not in our possession,” says the INDDHH in a statement. The institution, in a joint message with the University of the Republic, states the importance of knowing the origin of this documentation and evaluating its reliability. “If this is verified, it would mean the appearance of new documents, something that the victims, their relatives and the whole of society constantly demand without success.” Both institutions inaugurated last Wednesday the 21st the Luisa Cuesta Repositorya space to store, organize and allow access to digital information related to human rights violations and State terrorism committed between 1968 and 1985.

The anonymous text that accompanies the documents disclosed in archive.org, points out that these “were prepared by the police and military forces starting in the 1960s and include the period of the civic-military dictatorship (1973-1985).” And he adds that espionage continued after democracy was restored, “with the political complicity of governments, at least until 2004.” Among the material available are personal files, interrogations, arrest records of politically persecuted, telephone conversations, monitoring of journalists, among others. The author or authors of the leak warn that among these documents “manipulated, false information may be found, obtained under torture or threats, provided by paid informants and many other unreliable sources.”

What is unknown up to now is whether among these 1,600 rolls of microfilms with thousands of digitized pages there are clues or relevant information that could lead to clarifying the fate of the almost 200 detainees who disappeared during the dictatorship. The Minister of Defense, Javier García, hopes that this and other questions will be resolved in the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office. “We do not know its origin and therefore we file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office so that it can be analyzed if these documents can be used for the complaints that are being studied in terms of human rights,” he said at a press conference. According to the minister, the Prosecutor’s Office will also investigate the origin of this leak, which has given rise to all kinds of speculation. One of them suggests that a person linked to the military sphere would be behind it, both for the form and the content of this operation.

Identified the sex of a victim

In the midst of the expectations generated by the disclosure of these files, the Association of Mothers and Relatives of the Disappeared Detained reported Thursday that the skeletal remains found on June 7 in Battalion 14 (south of the country) belong to a woman. This information was provided by Alicia Lusiardo, head of the INDDHH Anthropologists team, who was unable to determine other data such as the age and height of the victim. “We have no doubt that this is a burial of a disappeared detainee,” Lusiardo said.

The identity of this person will be known within a month or so, once the DNA tests have been carried out in Argentina. Since 2005, the bodies of six of the 197 detainees who disappeared during the dictatorship were found in Uruguayan territory.

