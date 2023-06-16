This building witnessed one of the most violent and dark chapters in the history of Mexico. From the roof of this building that was the headquarters of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, located in the Tlatelolco neighborhood of Mexico City, by order of the then Secretary of the Interior, Luis Echeverría, the events of that tragic day in 1968 when the military burst a student demonstration that left dozens of victims and many missing. Now the building —with spacious halls, very high ceilings, marble, and huge windows through which the warm summer light enters— has been transformed into a cultural center and the Tlatelolco massacre is one of the main issues on which a group is investigating. of librarians and experts, in charge of a documentation center administered by the UNAM and which gathers documents, audios, videos and many works that try to shed light on the terrible events that occurred in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas. It is also an institution that safeguards the libraries of important artists, such as the Peruvian-Mexican art critic Juan Acha.

Ander Azpiri is the director of the documentation center and explains that the main jewels they have are a series of audiovisual interviews with different members of the social movements of Mexico at the time of the so-called War dirty, when the government unleashed a hunt for dissidents and critics of the system. “Those interviews are not held by anyone else. That is the main element within the fund. There are also some important documents from 1968, especially graphics from the time. And we also have the digital platform where our documentary collections linked to social movements are located”, says Azpiri. There are more than 30,000 files that are now available to the public interested in learning about those moments from Mexico’s past.

Collection of magazines from the Juan Ache Fund, in the Documentation Center in Tlatelolco. Aggi Garduño

This documentation center was created in 2007 and like all the other initiatives that are based in the building that was occupied by Mexican diplomacy, it is focused on the preservation of memory, mainly for young generations who must know the events that have marked history. recent from Mexico, so full of open wounds. “That is why we have been working on the incorporation of new collections to the collection of social movements and victims, who have documented and registered different historical events and who want their survival to be preserved and guaranteed in an institution like UNAM. . That is to say, there is a good part of these groups that have the materials in their houses and our incentive is that they deliver them to the university for their conservation”, explains Jacobo Dayen, director of the Tlatelolco Cultural Center.

In addition to memory, this institution has also become the safeguard for important collections such as the library of the Peruvian-Mexican art critic Juan Acha, donated by his widow, Mahia Biblos. Acha was also an important researcher of Latin American art, which focused much of his work on the influence of revolutionary movements on art. He was a man who had a great influence on the artists of his time and his library, which can be consulted in the center, brings together not only his collection of books, but also unpublished documents, many of them written in hand by the author. “It is a very complete file to understand the thought and important contributions of Juan Acha. It is a highly consulted bibliographic collection because there are some very valuable copies on the history of art inside, many are rare copies, which are not difficult to find elsewhere or in Mexico, and there are also unpublished texts and correspondence”, says Ander Azpiri.

Ander Azpiri reviews a book at the Documentation Center. Aggi Garduño

Another of the collections of the center is the library of the researcher and anthropologist of the Colegio de México and the UNAM Rodolfo Stavenhagen. There are 490 pieces donated by his widow, Elia Stavenhagen, and that make up a bibliographic collection specialized in anthropology and art. Stavenhagen was a belligerent defender of the rights of indigenous peoples and part of his collection includes texts and analyzes on these populations. His library keeps exceptional copies on art and anthropology, such as a facsimile edition of the Mendocino Codex and others of Florentine Codex“which is very important to us because it was written here (in Tlatelolco), is a reference work for understanding ancient Mexica culture,” explained Azpiri.

All these documents are now available to the public after the remodeling of the center and the closure due to the covid-19 pandemic. It is well worth immersing yourself in these documents that protect an iconic building in the equally iconic Tlatelolco neighborhood, the nerve center of a movement that marked Mexican history, but also a place that witnessed terrible human rights violations. Not to be forgotten are the thousands of documents that Azpiri and his team select and protect, as a way of honoring the victims who were left without a voice.

A woman consults documents at the Documentation Center in Tlatelolco. Aggi Garduño

