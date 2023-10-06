Associations of victims of the Uruguayan dictatorship during a demonstration in Plaza Libertad, in Montevideo, in an archive image. SOPA Images (LightRocket via Getty Images)

Almost 40 years after democratic recovery, the opacity that predominates about what happened during the Uruguayan dictatorship (1973-1985) continues to fuel misgivings in society and short-circuit relations between the ruling party and victims’ organizations. In recent weeks, disagreements have escalated following the approval in a Senate committee of a bill sent by the Executive in order to allow universal access to available files related to that period. “So that the whole truth is known,” they insist from the Government formed by a center-right coalition. The Crysol association, which brings together 7,000 former political prisoners of the dictatorial regime, disagrees with the actions of the authorities and denounces that they were not received or listened to by legislators, in a note sent to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on October 4.

The Minister of Defense, Javier García, defended the project in the Senate Human Rights and Education Commission, ensuring that for “many years” those files were in the possession of “very few.” “There was a kind of appropriation by a few people and there was no political will for the whole truth to be known. “That there was no political will is a concrete, objective fact, because if you have the files for 15 years and do nothing to make them known to the public, it means that it is not due to lack of time, it is due to lack of political will,” he said. García in reference to the Frente Amplio (FA-center-left), which governed between 2005 and 2020. For the minister, this project appeals to “no one, no matter how exalted they may be,” to tell Uruguayans “what can be read and what cannot.” ”. “The censorship is dictatorship,” he remarked to the press.

With this project The Government seeks to create in the General Archive of the Nation (AGN) a section intended to “gather, organize and preserve” documents related to the recent past and human rights violations. It would cover 153 sets of documents that in 2011 were declared reserved by the AGN, according to the newspaper El Observador. However, a part of these files was already revealed by an anonymous person in April of this year on the website archive.organother was published by the weekly Brecha in 2017, while another part is available to the public in the Luisa Cuesta Repository. The different archives of the dictatorship known so far are dispersed in 17 public and 13 private institutions, according to an investigation coordinated by historians Álvaro Rico and Vania Markarian, cited by that newspaper. They contain personal files, records of political detainees, interrogations under torture and wiretaps, among thousands of other documents.

“The government project is very brief and broad, it speaks of the desire to make the archives public, taking into account the protection of sensitive data, but it is not very precise,” Fabiana Larrobla, former coordinator of the Historical Research Team, tells EL PAÍS. of the Secretariat of Human Rights for the Recent Past, between 2015 and 2020. Larrobla points out that he is not aware that there is a clear and orderly index of these documents, what each one contains, what is available and what is not. “The management of the files has been unclear during all these years and continues to be so,” she points out. Regarding what to do with them, he assures that the objective has to be universal access, following three fundamental steps: civil control, systematization and ethical use protocols, as the Uruguayan historian Gerardo Caetano has expressed when asked about these. files on Sarandí radio.

From the Frente Amplio they criticized the “express” treatment given to this project, approved in the Senate commission on September 11, the same day that the Ministers of Defense and Education appeared to explain their mission. Due to this haste, they point out in the FA, the commission was not able to receive the civil society delegations to hear their opinions. Likewise, the legislators maintain that what is expressed in this Government initiative is already provided for in the Law 18,435 that created the National Memory Archive in 2008 [nunca implementada hasta ahora]. “Why don’t they make it work instead of repealing it?” asked Senator Lilián Kechichián, according to the verbatim version. Faced with criticism from the Minister of Defense, the legislator defended the management of the FA: “We are not going to accept that it is said that the political force [FA] who did specific things like, for example, going to look for the burials [de detenidos desaparecidos]”He wants to hide the truth.”

Gastón Grisodi, president of Crysol, association of political prisonersmaintains that “they were never opposed to the archives of the recent past being known and disseminated.” [como lo deslizó el ministro García ante la prensa], as long as the protection of personal data and the dignity of the victims are respected. But he emphasizes that these files do not show “the whole truth” but “the truth of the repressive services.” “It is the truth of state terrorists,” she remarks. On Wednesday, October 4, Crysol sent a letter to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, in which it expresses its concern about the fact that they were “prevented” from giving their opinion on this bill that has the votes to be approved in Parliament. “In the framework of a democratic society, Crysol believes that in parliamentary committees all parties involved should be heard, directly or indirectly,” the letter says.

For the organization Mothers and Relatives of Disappeared Detainees The Government’s proposal is “absurd and misleading”, because the reasonable thing would have been, they maintain, to give economic resources to the law that created the National Memory Archive in 2008. “The project seeks to demonstrate a will that does not exist,” he says. to EL PAIS Elena Zaffaroni, a member of the organization, in reference to the search for the 197 people who disappeared during the Uruguayan dictatorship. In that sense, she recalls that the group has asked the Government to demand information from high military commanders and to provide intelligence files with the arrest operations and final destination of each missing person. “They did not provide any information about the missing people,” she says.

“The whole truth is not contained in one or a hundred files. The truth is complex and it is interpretable. The documents do not speak for themselves, but rather they dialogue with testimonies, contexts or circumstances,” says researcher Larrobla. She insists that citizens must be allowed access to all of these files, because until now “compartmentalization and secrecy” have generated “misunderstandings, confusion and suspicion.” “It is very difficult to talk about this topic without it being colored by ideas or beliefs about the other. So we don’t talk, but we argue who is right. It is not about that, but about understanding what happened, why and how, if the objective we have as humanity is that these events are not repeated,” she maintains.