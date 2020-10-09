The archives of the Carl Faberge family were handed over to the Moscow Kremlin museums. This was reported to MOSLENT by the press service of the museums.

The decision to transfer the archive was made by the jeweler’s great-granddaughter Tatiana Faberge, who died in France in February this year. Museum specialists met the woman in 1992, when the exhibition “The World of Faberge” opened – one of the first such projects in Russia.

Documents and memorial items received from Tatiana Faberge span over 100 years and reflect the life of the family throughout the 20th century. “The archive contains many documents, personal belongings, craftsmen’s tools, valuable photographs depicting the history of the famous jewelry house and family, sketches and models of works. <…> A separate photo album includes images of some Easter eggs and, among other things, additions that were part of the imperial gift complex, ”the press service said.

They added that the archive allows you to trace the process of creating jewelry masterpieces. It also contains documents of the Sheremetev family – maternal relatives of Tatyana Faberge.

