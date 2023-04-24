Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Archives and the National Library continue to receive participations for the thirteenth edition of the Young Historian Award from targeted school students. The organizing committee of the award has expressed its happiness with the distinguished student turnout for the award, and the participating works that have been received. Arbitration is scheduled to resume in the first and second week of next May. In partnership with evaluators specialized in the history of the United Arab Emirates.

Regarding student participation in the award, Hamad Salim Al-Hamiri, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Young Historian Award, said: We, in the Archives and the National Library, in cooperation with our partners, are working to continue the success achieved by the Young Historian Award in its previous sessions, in order to enhance scientific research among student circles, and to motivate them to pay attention to the history of a country. The glorious United Arab Emirates and its ancient heritage, and we have added to the themes of the award the subject of “Sustainability in the United Arab Emirates”, and this addition came in response to the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in 2023 as the year of sustainability in the UAE The United Arab Emirates, and we wanted to shed light on sustainability issues, especially since the country’s record is full of maintaining sustainability, which aims to build a prosperous future for generations.

He stressed that the award aims to develop the skills of young people, encourage them to excel, and stimulate their creative energies in scientific and field research. Award-winning track record.

Al-Humairi added: The Archive and the National Library will continue to receive student participation until the first week of May 2023, and our goal is to advance the thinking of youth as an active group in society, discover student national skills, enrich society with creative young competencies, push generations towards leadership, and root their scientific and research giving. .

In a related context, the participating student works will be judged during the second and third weeks of next May, while the names of the winning students will be announced, and the honoring ceremony will be organized in the second week of June 2023. Those wishing to participate can learn more about the 13th session and fill out the participation request form in Award when they visit the website of the National Archives and Library: www.nla.ae, or communicate via e-mail: [email protected]

documentation

The winning student works will be documented in court books issued by the Archives and the National Library, similar to the recent publications that contained the winning researches resulting from the eighth and ninth rounds of the Young Historian Award, for the years: 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, in order to serve as a reference for researchers in matters related to the topics of the award. .

It should be noted that the Young Historian Award, in its new version, targets students from the fifth to the twelfth grade, and the field of writing research is devoted to students of the third cycle from the ninth to the twelfth, while participation in the award is limited to the students of the second cycle from the fifth to the eighth by preparing reports on the aspect aspects of social, economic or geographical life in the Emirates.

The Young Historian Award 2023 includes the following categories: oral history, geographical history, economic history, social history, and Emirati studies.

As for the reports required in the 13th session, they are about: the story of an institution in which the student writes ten pages about the history of an institution, its development and its role in achieving the vision of the state, or about a book translated from English into Arabic about the United Arab Emirates, in which the student summarizes its content and expresses his opinion on it.