EP Cartagena Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:05



The Municipal Archive of Cartagena highlighted as video of the month some old film images of the port of Cartagena that were lost in the background of TeleCartagena images and that the Archive’s digitization team managed to restore and digitize. The fragment, which could be dated to 1918, since the former mayor of the city that year, Domingo Madrona, appears on it. It is a unique document of great historical value due to its antiquity that shows the port of Cartagena and the San Bernardo Spa or the ‘Chalet’.

When the projection begins, the monument to Christopher Columbus also appears, in its original location and with its true pedestal on Muralla del Mar street. The spa was reached by means of two boats, the San Francisco and the Santa Margarita, which had their berth in the boat dock of the port, next to the prison, as it appears in these images.

In some of the frames you can see the presence of the mayor of Cartagena, Domingo Madrona (1918), along with a large group of children bathing in the waters of the Cartagena port. As document of the month, the Archive selected the transfer in Valencian language and translation into Spanish of a chapter of the ‘Regni Valentie’ jurisdiction, carried out by the public notary public of Alicante, Jaime Ramón, at the request of the Mayor of Cartagena and at the request of in turn, of the wife of Octavio Mayoli, a resident of Cartagena.

The chapter in question is the II of Book V of said Charter and refers to issues of legacy of usufruct and donations from the husband to his wife. The document has a certain peculiarity, as it is a possible claim based on jurisdictions of another territorial scope that even require a translation into Spanish, unknown to date what repercussion and result it could have had on the part of the applicant.