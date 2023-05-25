Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Archive and the National Library launched its latest publication, “The Trade in Coins in the Emirates of the West Coast of the Arabian Gulf between 1929-1949,” on the platform in which it participates in the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, as one of the most important and prominent literary and intellectual pioneering events.

The book was launched in the presence of Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the Archives and the National Library, and the author, Dr. Khawla Al-Alayli, a researcher in the modern and contemporary history of the Arab Gulf. And the National Library in conjunction with the days of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

This book is considered one of the important researches that opens an important page in the economic history of the United Arab Emirates, as it confirms the importance of historical currencies that document the development of commercial activity in the Emirates, and reveals historical details about the time of their minting and the secrets of their increasing value.

The book deals with the transformation of coins in the emirates of the western coast of the Arabian Gulf into a commodity that is imported and exported, and the numbers of its imports and exports are recorded in the annual commercial reports.

In its content, the book relied on what was included in contemporary domestic and foreign documents, published and unpublished, with an analysis of the factors that made coins a commercial commodity that was imported and exported, as well as being a tool for evaluating goods and services. It monitors the annual development of the imports of coins and the re-exports of them, specifying the cash revenues generated by that trade in the treasury of each emirate.

It also touched on the factors that gradually diminished that trade and led to its decline. Thus, this study is an important topic for the pre-oil economy in the Arabian Gulf region.

This book comes to document an important historical and economic aspect that integrates with the publications of the Archives and the National Library, including books, periodicals, research and studies on the heritage and history of the UAE and the Gulf region.