The work of the new IMSS will begin. The work of the new IMSS unit in Los Mochis, In which it is planned to invest more than 60 million pesos, it is being studied in order for it to provide better services to the beneficiaries. The unit that is in the project aims to be one of the most functional in the entity, even surpassing that of Culiacán and Mazatlán. The new unit will have 300 beds, that is, much larger than the one that exists up to now. The intention is to start before the end of the year.

US bombardment continues in Cambodia. Phnom Penh. US aircraft attacked targets located about 10 kilometers from Phnom Penh in an effort to repel the growing communist threat to the capital. With the military situation worsening, the government is considering calling the draft for the first time in its history. Simultaneously with today’s violent US aerial bombardment, it was reported that battles in all Cambodiawith the government suffering heavy casualties, in ensuing fighting just south of Phnom Penh.

Piñata for Claudia Isabel Infante. A child’s love, Claudia Isabel Infante Sánchez, turned one year old. Her parents, Mr. Policarpo Infante and María Antonieta Sánchez de Infante, gave her a party to celebrate the happy event. The reference celebration took place at the residence of Mr. Policarpo Infante and Mrs. Eva Fierro de Infante, Claudia Isabel’s paternal grandparents. Countless children made an appearance to congratulate the birthday girl.

July 19, 1998

environmental alert. The alarm of the residents of Campo El Diez qThey require Semarnap and Conagua to thoroughly investigate the causes that led to the fish kills in the irrigation canals of the St. Lawrence River, before the contamination affects other animals and even human beings. There are several extreme cases that have been recorded in Sinaloa, for example, it was never possible to clarify the strange appearances of bottlenose dolphins and whales that appeared dead last year on the beaches of Altata, Ceuta and Cruz de Elota.

Arellano members fall. The Angels. One of the leaders of the drug gang Arellano Félix that operates from Tijuana, was indicted on charges of conspiring to move cocaine from Mexico and distribute it in California. Mexican Jorge Castro is among the nine indicted by a Los Angeles investigative jury. The cocaine was to be distributed in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Catches were made throughout southern California, from Valencia, Fontana and Escondido to the Mexican border.