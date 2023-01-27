The Architectural Heritage Association granted Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, its honorary membership, in appreciation of his efforts in the field of urban heritage, and his work that is in the interest of the country and the citizen.

This came during the reception of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in his office in the department, the association’s delegation headed by the president of the association, Eng. Rashad Bukhash, and the vice president of the association, Eng. Ahmed Mahmoud Al Haram, and in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed at the outset of the meeting that all parties seek to preserve the ancient identity of the UAE, its ancient history, and its features of originality, and accordingly the department adopts an integrated plan to preserve the existing asset with development on it, and launches its qualitative projects in the Emirate of Ajman to shed light on the legacies of The past and educating young generations and introducing them to it, appreciating the work of the association and its permanent cooperation with all agencies and departments in the country.

For his part, Bukhsh explained that the association is proud and honored to grant Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi the honorary membership, for his exceptional role and support for current and future plans and projects, and is also keen to strengthen bridges of cooperation and mutual coordination, indicating that membership is granted to dignitaries who have provided clear services to the country.