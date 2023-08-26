Let’s say that a heterosexual couple in their thirties, apparently well-to-do, discusses how to deal with a debt to be resolved with a loan from their bank. His apartment, with its high ceilings, looks like those minimalist and elegant houses on Instagram ads. “You have to help us, you have to. It’s just a finger. You don’t even have to cut it whole,” she implores. She wants him, an architect, to do it in her office. That way she would collect the insurance for work accident and her economic problem would be solved. After all, they got that apartment they live in thanks to the compensation she received from her when she was stabbed in the belly while she was working. Was it others or did she do it to herself so she could thrive in life?

This is one of the many unknowns, as brilliant as they are chilling, that leaves open The architectthe unmissable series on Filmin about a precarious architect, a grant holder in her early 30s, who, faced with the housing crisis and the high rent price in Oslo, decides to move to an available parking space in an underground.

Those of us who are part of the “Generation Rent” —the label that the postdoctoral researcher in housing, Javier Gil, established to analyze why the new generations will not be able to access a home they own and will rent their entire lives unless they inherit—, we sat down to see this fiction in four short episodes that won the Best Series award at the Berlin Festival and we don’t feel dystopian at all. In a world of skyrocketing rents and prohibitive mortgages in cities sold to tourism, splitting up to get 100 meters with views of the center, for a terrible moment, doesn’t seem like a bad plan.

