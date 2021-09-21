Idiatulin explained that tactical urbanism provides for the improvement of the territory at the level of small improvements and their subsequent testing. After tracing how people interact with the renewed environment, the city prepares the final improvement project.

According to the architect, a different approach is now being used in Moscow. The changes appear in the framework of large-scale programs. In the capital, architectural competitions are held, during which experts independently make decisions on the involvement of territories in the life of the city.

Idiatulin stressed that a change in this method and the introduction of tactical urbanism would be relevant for Moscow. “It would have allowed us to use the territory, test it, watch it right now. And it would not require global investments, ”the architect said about the advantages of the new method.

Earlier, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the influence of Muscovites on the improvement of the city. The mayor noted that the program “My District”, created several years ago, was based both on the recommendations of experts and on the recommendations and wishes of the residents of the capital.

Even more interesting in Telegram channel “Moslenty”… Subscribe!