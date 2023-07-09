The team of architect Rafael Moneo will design the technical alternative to the accessible itinerary of Plaza Belluga. One of the team members will come to Murcia in the next few days to draw up the proposal on the ground and present it to the mayor José Ballesta. As agreed during the videoconference meeting held this week by the Murcian mayor and the vice mayor, Rebeca Pérez, with Rafael Moneo himself.

The objective of the work to be carried out is to combine respect for the BIC environment in which they will be carried out with the promotion of accessibility. To do this, the Moneo team will prepare a study that includes their technical proposal and materials to combine the architectural balance of the space with the improvements that they want to implement in terms of accessibility.

The City Council will respect the architecture designed by Moneo, without creating distortions or great contrasts with the basalt of the existing paving in Plaza Belluga and which, together with the stone that has the facade of the building annexed to the Consistory, designed by Moneo himself, complement the set that forms the Cathedral.

The architect, Rafael Moneo Vallés was the author, in 1998, of the building next to the Town Hall, he also designed the Plaza Belluga. His professional career encompasses great successes and recognition of his work, such as the first Pritzker Architecture Prize, an award with which he was recognized in 1996.