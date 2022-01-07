In the not too distant future, already in 50 years, humanity will face a fundamentally new arrangement of cities. In a pandemic, which may not be the last, the architect, futurologist Arthur Skizhali-Weiss, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested the creation of closed observatory cities and the desolation of the million-plus cities we are used to.

The architect is confident that the trends in the development of cities of the future will be determined by the dynamics of the situation with the coronavirus and other possible pandemics. He recalled that at the very beginning of the epidemic, experts said that the virus was about to disappear, but it constantly mutates, which could force humanity to look for alternative ways to protect themselves and loved ones.

Quarantine zones in a new way

“Urban development is a very multi-vector story. The first, optimistic scenario assumes that the process of urbanization will intensify, the number of inhabitants and their concentration in huge cities will increase. And the second scenario is de-urbanization. And we are already seeing it in view of all the new covid restrictions and the fact that the end of this pandemic is not in sight, “- said the architect

The futurologist recalled how quarantine zones, quarantine hotels for visitors began to open, how at the very beginning of the pandemic a ship with people could not dock ashore due to the risk of infection. This trend towards separatism, the desire to move away and defend, in his opinion, will become the leading one in the development of the future.

If we follow this principle, we will have to create such observatory cities. Where people can hide from the threats of the outside world. Arthur Skizhali-Weissarchitect, futurologist

“All mass buildings, not adapted for epidemics, in the meantime, will turn into red zones. And the anti-virus living zones will be intended for holders of covid certificates, vaccinations, those who try to escape, “suggested Skizhali-Weiss.

New-format observators, according to the architect, will be smart cities with constant monitoring of the health of residents, special quarantine zones, by analogy with covid hotels. It will be a multi-stage environment that will allow the townspeople not to fear for their lives and health.

“I will also assume that there will be a constant disinfection of the territory, special computer sensors will monitor the state of the air on the streets, in shopping centers, parks,” the futurologist believes.

Perhaps such cities will even be under special artificial domes, necessary in order to isolate themselves from the rest of the world, which poses a threat. In turn, those cities that do not have such necessary conditions will gradually begin to empty and die out. Arthur Skizhali-Weissarchitect, futurologist

Much of what exists in modern cities now, in his opinion, is already archaism. Like, for example, sports stadiums and concert venues for 100-50 thousand people. Such large events have moved to a remote format or are held with half-empty stands, which makes them non-profitable.

“There is no point in creating such huge structures. On the contrary, it is necessary to follow the path of grinding, making buildings adapted for virtual broadcasting. So if humanity survives the coronavirus pandemic, which I really hope, we will have to seriously modernize our cities, abandoning grandiose structures. And God forbid us to have time to create the necessary infrastructure before the next virus comes, ”concluded the architect.

He drew attention to the fact that modern architectural structures are no longer used for their intended purpose, for example, large trading floors, exhibition and concert halls are being turned into hospital boxes. In these conditions, according to Skizhali-Weiss, it is necessary to modernize the urban infrastructure, making it more suitable for such shocks.