Rome – This morning, 92-year-old architect Paolo Portoghesi died at his home in Calcata near Rome. This is confirmed by the architect Luca Ribichini professor of Sapienza. Polished to the end he was writing a book about beauty. University professor, renowned designer, theorist, Portoghesi was the leading exponent of Postmodernism in Italy. Among the many works by him, the mosque in Rome, Casa Papanice, also in the capital, and the Church of the Holy Family in Salerno.

In many years of career with a multifaceted personality and commitments that have ranged from historical-critical work to design, from university teaching to institutional offices (in 1979 architecture director of the Venice Biennale of which he was then president from 1983 to 1993), Portoghesi has seen many of his projects realized, designing and building everything in Italy and abroad. The list is long, from the Casa Baldi of 1959 to the mosque in Rome, perhaps his best known work, passing through the residential complexes of Enel in Tarquinia, the Academy of Fine Arts in L’Aquila, the theater in Catanzaro. His is also the restoration of the square of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, while among the works abroad there are residences (Berlin), gardens (Montpellier), hotels, fast food (Moscow), the mosque in Strasbourg.

”Having to choose three that represent me, I would indicate the church of the Holy Family in Salerno (1974), the small church of San Cornelio and Cipriano in Calcata (2009) and the mosque in Rome (1995)”, he explained years ago in an interview. “But not only that, because the projects are a bit all children, every now and then I visit them”. For many years, together with his wife Giovanna Massobrio, also an architect, he lived in the medieval village of Calcata, at the gates of the capital in a large and beautiful house surrounded by a majestic garden full of animals and embellished with secular trees where he had also found a place his library and where he also often hosted students of geoarchitecture, the course he held for years at Sapienza University. In 2016 she donated her archive to Maxxi. The last work carried out is from 2019, the co-cathedral of Lamezia Terme, a work that appears to be the summation of all his reflections on the sacred, with the soaring corten steel bell towers that mention Gaudì’s Sagrada Famiglia and the facade which almost seems to embrace the faithful inviting them to enter.

Embittered by the deteriorating conditions of Casa Papanice, Portoghesi was at work in recent weeks a Manifesto for the conservation of contemporary architectural works. “It remains a taboo”, he explained, combatively emphasizing the responsibilities of politicians but also of the architects themselves: “Casa Papanice was a return to nature and beauty, it wanted to clearly differentiate itself from the architecture that surrounded it. It wanted to be a prophecy of the new city Here, this is the innovation that, perhaps, is the thing that has been least understood”.