The world of the Anglo-Indian communities ofIndia of the 1960s it is certainly fascinating from a sociological point of view… but would you have ever thought that it could also be fascinating in terms of the world of music?

The Archies is the new Netflix musical that teleports us into the lives of 6 teenagers from the fictional Indian town of Riverdale: Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton are the protagonists of an adventure of growth, rebellion… and singing!

The Archies reimagines in a live action version the well-known comic “Archie” thanks to the work of a 100% Hindi cast and direction, with a soundtrack also reported in Hindi.

We therefore show you this new trailer just published by Netflix, reminding you that The Archies is arriving on December 7, 2023. Are you ready to let loose to the rhythm of music?