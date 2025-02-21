From practically the beginning of the career of Ilia Topuria in the UFC, there is a real enmity with Paddy Pimblett, which even almost reaches the hands In 2022, when both athletes found themselves. This started by controversial tweets in which English mocked the Russia invasion about Georgia. Since then, the featherweight champion has reiterated the desire he has to face it, which shows that this rivalry exceeds the show and goes one step further.

Although for a long time there was talk of the possibility that both athletes face each other, right now there seems to be no way to see the faces inside the cage. Initially, the greatest impediment was that they competed in different weight categories, being topuria in the pen (145 pounds or 66.77 kilos) and Pimblett in the light (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos). Now, although everything seems to indicate that the Hispanic-Georgian will definitively rise to 155 pounds, the problem lies in the status of each. Ilia Topuria would fight directly through the belt or a contender, while English is in the number 12 of the rankingbeing, for the moment, far from a fight for the title.

Now, there is another Spaniard who is in the light weight that is stomping. It is neither more nor less than Joel, ‘The phenomenon’, Álvarez. In a recent interview on the Spanish channel ‘El Doberdan 13’, Paddy Pimblett has mentioned the Asturian, without forgetting to topuria. «Joel ÁlvarezIt is more dangerous than Ilyia Topuria. He is one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, ”said Pimblett. And although Joel has been in the shadow, this was the first Spaniard to enter the rankings of the company of Dana White. In addition, its characteristics make it a danger to any opponent that is crossed.

This has more than 1’90 meters high and with technical capabilities that have allowed it to obtain all its victories by means of completion. However, Pimblett does not fear Gijones: «I would like fightWith him in Spain»He commented. The truth is that it would be a shock of great interest to Joel Álvarez, since he has skills more than enough To win and would be against a rival superior to him in the table and with great fame, which would give an important media impulse to Spanish.









However, this is pure speculationsince, for the moment, the phenomenon will fight against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 315 of May 10. Although Joel has stated that he only has one more fight in the 155 pounds, to win and put on the table the name of Paddy Pimblett, he could rethink it, given the enormous benefits it would bring to him. Even so, both are married at the moment, the Asturian against Saint-Denis, and English against Michael Chandler.