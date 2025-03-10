The newsletter Card Du Figaro He has published the death of the Archduquessa Estelle of Austria at age 46. The nobleman was married and had five children between 17 and 4 years old.

“Her husband, Archduke Carl Christian, her children, her parents and in -laws are sad deep by announcing that the Archduquess Estelle de Austria, Saint Romain’s single laprahas been called by God on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, “says the necrological.

No more details have been facilitated about the causes of this death. The burial of the Archduquessa Estelle will take place this March 11 at the Franciscan Monastery of Cimiez in the town of Niza, where the deceased and her family had their residence.

Estella’s husband, Carl Christian, is cousin brother of the current chief of the Imperial House Austrian.

The Archduke Carl Christian He is great -grandson of Austria’s last emperor And he has ties with the Belgian nobility.