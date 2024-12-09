The first tribute in memory of the 222 confirmed fatalities of the DANA that devastated part of the province of Valencia on October 29 was held this afternoon in the cathedral of the capital of Turia in the middle of scenes of deep emotion and grief after the catastrophe. Organized by the Archbishopric of the city and with a call for political and social unity and a desire to offer consolation to believers, the funeral mass was attended by the kings Felipe and Letiziawith the ministers María Jesús Montero, Ángel Víctor Torres and Diana Morant (although without President Pedro Sánchez), with Carlos Mazón and its full Council, other regional presidents, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóoas well as with the mayors of the devastated towns. However, despite the controversy of recent days, the real protagonists have been the relatives of the deceasedwho in a number of more than 400 have occupied the central area of ​​the temple, completely packed and who at the end of the event have been greeted by the monarchs for long minutes. Outside, an important security device has shielded the squares surrounding the seo, where some protests by relatives of the victims against the political management of the catastrophe have been recorded.

The arrival of the kings took place around 6:50 p.m., when they got off the official car next to the Puerta de los Hierros of the cathedral, where they were received with a loud ovation from the citizens gathered there. After being greeted by the Archbishop of Valencia, Enrique Benaventthe kings have entered the temple and have placed themselves in the area reserved for them next to the altar. The authorities, on the other hand, entered through the Almoina gate, next to the Archbishop’s Palace, where the police cordon was wider. Inside the cathedral, the gestures of all the political leaders were serious and full of sadness.

A moment from the funeral for the DANA victims held this Monday in the Valencia cathedral. Kai Försterling / EFE

Archbishop Benavent has concelebrated the Eucharist with the parish priests of the affected areas, Valencian bishops, the Episcopal Council and the Cabildo. The pilgrim image of the Virgin of the Forsaken has been transferred this morning from the Basilica and has been placed on the right side of the presbytery with a purple cloak as a sign of mourning. In his homily, Benavent has alluded, without explicitly naming them, to the political differences in the management of the emergency. As he said, suffering “will be overcome if together we are able to stand up, to come to an agreement for those who suffer: that differences do not become divisionsthat different perspectives do not harm those most in need, that one’s own interests do not prevail over the common good. Only in this way can we look at the future with hope and this should be a fruit in the hearts of all of you.”

The prelate has highlighted the role of parish communities, security forces and volunteers in the help provided to the victims and has shown his desire to be close to the victims and their families as a way of offering comfort. “Goodness must be valued wherever it comes from, and this experience of closeness to those who suffer has helped us feel like brothers to all,” he stated.

“We share everyone’s suffering, we want to be close to everyone. Christians cannot be indifferent to suffering. When visiting the affected towns I have perceived the sadness in the looks, the pain and suffering of many people,” added the Archbishop of Valencia. Even so, he stated “There are pains that we cannot cure”for which he has defended: “We can only help them carry their cross.” Benavent has defended the celebration of the funeral as “a gesture of closeness”, of “consolation to the families of the deceased and missing, hope to those who live the consequences of this tragedy.”

In his speech, the archbishop stated that hope “should illuminate our lives, even in the most difficult moments” like those the families of the victims live now. “We have seen experiences of solidarity, people who have risked their lives to save those of others, associations offering premises, the testimony of thousands and thousands of volunteers, many of them young people who have spontaneously volunteered, the professionalism of the bodies security…” Benavent has defended these gestures as “small sprouts in the middle of a desert.”

A moment from the funeral for the DANA victims held this Monday in Valencia. Kai Försterling / EFE

Complaints from victims

In the morning, before the funeral, the Association of Victims of Dana Alfafar/Horta Sur said that it refused to “share space” with “any state or regional political representative” since it claims that they have felt and feel “in a situation of absolute oblivion” and they do not want them to take advantage of “an event as intimate and heartfelt” as the funeral held this afternoon in the cathedral of Valencia “to clean an image stained by mud, but above all by apathy and impunity of the political class,” the entity has denounced. The association has expressed its “absolute indignation” at the “unforgivable forgetfulness and contempt” towards the 222 fatalities and the 4 missing people and their families “by the institutions in charge of organizing such a solemn and relevant event”, in this case the Archbishopric of Valencia.

Joint official tribute

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has shown his willingness to organize a tribute to the victims of DANA “when appropriate” and in coordination with the Government. “It’s the least we can do and we have to make a small or a big effort to make it that way.” Mazón explained that the Consell has been “talking” with the central Executive about holding a joint act “when appropriate” and “in a coordinated manner”. “It is very important that we give the best image and coordination,” he indicated. On the other hand, asked if he plans to meet with the family members, the head of the regional Executive explained that he has not considered it “yet” and has shown his intention to do so in the future, respecting the current “mourning phase.”