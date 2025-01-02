The Archbishop of Seville, on the image on the Bells: “How long will they take advantage of our patience?”

The Archbishop of Seville, José Ángel Saiz Meneses, has responded to the controversy that arose during the broadcast of TVE’s New Year’s Eve Chimes program, when the actress and comedian nicknamed ‘Lalachus’ – a collaborator on the La Revuelta program – presented by David Broncano on the public network – showed a picture of the famous heifer from the Gran Prix television program imitating the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a fact that has been described as “mockery” on the part of the Seville prelate.

Monsignor Saiz, on his social networks, has spoken about it and has asked himself “how long they will take advantage of our patience”, currently applying the “famous phrase of Cicero”Quousque tandem abutere, Catilina, patientia nostra?’”, included in the First Catilinaria. Translated: “How long, Catiline, will you abuse our patience?

Shortly before the Chimes, Lalachus and Broncano showed the amulets that they had brought to the Puerta del Sol. Lalachus showed on the screen a small image of the heifer of the Grand Prix as if it were the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The comedian has declared on several occasions her sympathy for the program’s mascot and in her debut on The Revolt The heifer suddenly appeared to surprise him. The image has been used as a meme to sanctify singers, athletes and celebrities of all kinds for many years.

The appearance of the image generated numerous opinions during New Year’s Day for and against the use of Christian symbols for other purposes. Make Yourself Hear and Christian Lawyers announced that they will denounce the presenter for possible hate crimes and “against religious feelings.” Ultra-Catholic organizations affirm that “The Sacred Heart of Jesus defends itself.” Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, shared a tweet on social network in support of Lalachus and Broncano, announcing a change in the Law that regulates religious feelings.

“Day 1 and the ultras’ first attempt to intimidate. In 2025 we will promote the reform of the crime of religious offenses to guarantee freedom of expression and creation, a measure of the Action Plan for Democracy,” he says, adding the hashtag “Me with Lalachus and Broncano” to his message.