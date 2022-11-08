The Holy Father received the Archbishop of Kiev who gave him the fragment of a Russian mine

Pope francesco has received yesterday, November 7, theMajor Archbishop of Kiev, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church. Especially the Pope renewed his closeness to Ukraine and “ha insured which is at flank of the people Ukrainian in prayer And action“.

L’archbishop did not leave Ukraine from Russian aggression remaining in Kiev to give support and comfort to the battered population, he carried in gift to the Holy Father fragment of a Russian mine that destroyed the facade of the building of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the city of Irpin‘, near Kiev, in March.

The PontiffShevchuk always reports, also has reaffirmed the commitment of the Holy See for an end to the aggression and the arrival of a just peace. The Holy See’s commitment, the Pope said, is also to promote solidarity for the Ukrainian people, as well as to support peace efforts.

L’major archbishop, the note reads, for his part, he said he wanted to bring the cry of the Ukrainian people to the Pope. “There war in Ukraine it’s a colonial war and the peace proposals that come from Russia are proposals for colonial pacification. These proposals imply the denial of the existence of the Ukrainian people, of its history, culture and even the Church. It is the denial of the Ukrainian state’s right to exist, recognized by the international community with its sovereignty and territorial integrity. On these premises, Russia’s proposals lack a subject for dialogue ”.

The head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church presented to the Pope the work done by the Church to support the people in conditions of war And told what he has view visiting communities in central, eastern and southern Ukraine, the territories most affected by the war. “I told the Pope about the service of our bishops, priests, monks and nuns in the territories currently occupied. I stressed that all our pastors remained close to the suffering people. I explained that each of our cathedral, church and monastery have become centers of refuge. , humanitarian reception and service, ”Shevchuk said.

The Pope was also presented with the 2023 pastoral plan of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, at the center of which “there is service to the weakest, welcoming and accompanying the displaced, the treatment of wounds caused by war”.

Shevchuk also thanked the Pope for all that has been done to stop the war and mediate peace, free hostages and prisoners, organize the universal solidarity of the Catholic Church in favor of the suffering Ukrainian people.

Subscribe to the newsletter

