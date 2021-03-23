German Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki acknowledged Tuesday that in his archdiocese there were “mistakes” and sexual abuse committed by members of the Church between 1975 and 2018 was hidden for years. Most were reported last week in an 800-page report.

For the archbishop of the German city of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, dozens of religious committed sexual abuse and nothing was said during all these years because “the reputation of the Church was given more priority than the pain of the victims.”

During a lengthy press conference in Cologne, Woelki claimed that administrative chaos, unclear areas of responsibility and negligence had led to a “systemic cover-up” of these crimes, published in an 800-page report on the Archdiocese of Cologne and that found 202 abusers within the Church and 314 victims in a period, between 1975 and 2018.

Woelki claimed to be available to listen to the victims and proposed an individual meeting with each of the 314 people identified in the report.

The report came to light last week and was prepared by a group of Cologne lawyers. In this, they report that senior leaders of the Catholic Church knew about these cases, but did nothing to report them and change the course of the abuse.

The lawyer Björn Gercke, one of those responsible for the report, explained that when preparing it it was found that many documents were destroyed in application of the norms of Canon Law. However, this practice will be prohibited from now on.

Lawyer Kerstin Stirner (center) and lawyer Björn Gercke (right) present Cologne Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki (left) with a report on clergy abuse during a press conference on March 18, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. © Ina Fassbender / AFP

Among the measures announced this Tuesday, March 23, the diocese plans, among other things, to increase the funds destined to help the victims, create a commission on the past and continue to control the priests. The education of church members will also be strengthened and an anonymous reporting system will be established.

“A system of silence, secrecy and lack”

Woelki has been widely criticized for not publishing a report previously and did not resign from his post, as requested by many members of his diocese, although this did happen with the Archbishop of Hamburg, Stefan Heße, who presented his resignation to the Vatican along with three other officials. .

“He could and should have reported the case to Rome. But I did not, it would have been better otherwise, “added Woelki, who refused to resign due to his behavior since that would be” too easy (…) Such a resignation would only be a symbol that would not last long, “he said.

We should never have allowed this to happen

The archbishop acknowledged that many mistakes had been made and that the victims had not been listened to: “We should never have allowed this to happen and it is time we addressed it,” he said. “The moral responsibility rests with me.” And he added that, although he had not violated any law, he had not done everything possible to clarify the cases.

The report of sexual abuse for more than four decades comes after months of criticism of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in Germany for the lack of clarity when it comes to abuse of minors and also in the context of an increase in abandonment of the Catholic faithful.

In 2019 there were 272,771 dropouts from the Catholic Church in Germany. And in January of this year, the number of declared dropouts reached the average of a thousand cases per month, when the usual thing is that around 640 are registered per month.