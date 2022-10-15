A moment of the delivery of the Tizona del Cid to the Archbishop of Burgos, this Saturday. / Javier Carrion / AGM

Saturday, October 15, 2022



The church of San Nicolás de Bari hosted this Saturday afternoon the delivery of the recognition that the Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Burgos in Murcia grants each year. An award, called Tizona del Cid, which fell on this occasion to the Archbishop of the Diocese of Burgos, Mario Iceta.

The Brotherhood, which has about 40 members in Murcia, held the event in the church where the image of Christ of Burgos, the work of the Burgos sculptor Andrés Martínez Abelanda, receives worship. After the celebration of a Eucharist, which was officiated by the recognized archbishop, the president of the association of the faithful, Francisco Casado, imposed on Iceta the distinction that the association grants to those people who have stood out for their support of the institution.

The event, which was attended by dozens of people, was attended by Francisco Gil from Murcia, who also held the position of Archbishop of the Diocese of Burgos.