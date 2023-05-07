The stubborn drought withers Catalonia and the rainy hopes placed in spring evaporate with each passing day. It does not rain and, when it rains, it rains little. The weather forecasts do not invite us to trust a change in weather that allows us to face the summer without water restrictions and, faced with such a scenario, a brainstorm is unleashed. The Archbishop of Barcelona and President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Cardinal Juan José Omella, has made an appeal to heaven to bring about the arrival of rain. “Let us ask God, through the intercession of Saint Isidro, to grant us the water we so badly need,” the cardinal stated in his Sunday letter. The religious warns that the situation of drought is worrisome and invites action to reverse the dynamic: “Let’s do everything in our power.” At the outset, he explains that he has already requested the intervention of San Isidro. Omella explains that fame endorses the mediation capacity of the saint, called Labrador. He “He stood out for his piety and mercy, and several miracles were recognized.”

In Catalonia, the drought has put the Government in check, which is desperately seeking support to be able to deploy a shock plan that makes it possible to ration water consumption without triggering public unrest. In the Lleida area, where agriculture has a strong weight in the economy, the restrictions on irrigation have given rise to a critical situation. This week, the Minister of Climate Action, Teresa Jordà, denounced that more than half a year ago the Generalitat alerted the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation (CHE) about the effects of the drought and assures that the response was: “Don’t worry, God will provide”. The counselor has exhibited an erratic management of the matter. Last summer, the President Pere Aragonès warned that “the evolution [de la sequía] it is worrisome”, and that it was necessary “to be concerned if the situation worsens”. The counselor replied that “nobody has to be more alarmed than necessary.”

The Parliament approved this Thursday a bill promoted by Junts per Catalunya and that finally puts the three main Catalan parties in agreement on the measures to act against the drought. The Government has been dragged by the PSC and Junts to make the temporality of the sanctioning regime that it had decreed in March more flexible. The clock for the fines will now start running one month after the Generalitat approves the order to give the subsidies for improvements in the supply network and other works to the municipalities, something that could arrive even after the summer.

Jordà, highly questioned by the opposition for his lack of strategy in the face of the drought, appeals to find earthly measures. “It’s fine if God comes, the Moreneta and whatever it takes, but we can’t live on this.” During the great drought of 2008, the then Environment Minister Francesc Baltasar, from Iniciativa per Catalunya, acknowledged that, despite being an agnostic, he had asked La Moreneta for help to make it rain.

“May the rain be a sign of the love of Christ, a source of living water,” says Omella in his Sunday letter. San Isidro is the patron saint of Madrid and also of farmers and, according to the Archbishop of Barcelona, ​​one of the miracles listed on his service sheet includes making water flow from a living rock to give a thirsty person something to drink.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter