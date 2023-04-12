Rarely has an archaeological intervention gone so far. This is what has happened in one of the most traditional neighborhoods of Jaén, in the heart of the historic center. The previous demolition of five semi-detached houses has exposed the remains of the church of San Miguel, a temple declared an Asset of Cultural Interest but which was on the Red List of Heritage due to its resounding state of abandonment.

“We are rewriting the history of the city,” says Vicente Barba, a convinced municipal archaeologist and the main person in charge of the intervention project in a space that the people of Jaen are rediscovering after centuries of obscurity. Next to the structures of the church, remains of Gothic frescoes and other later Renaissance ones have also been located. In addition, the fact that the temple sits in what was the ancient Roman Aurgi leads archaeologists to think that there may be remains of this civilization in the subsoil.

On the left, an overhead image of the Church of San Miguel in Jaén before the latest findings. On the right, the current church. Jose Manuel Pedrosa

This ambitious urban development has revolutionized the physiognomy of the heart of the old town of Jaén. So much so that the City Council wants to turn it into a new tourist attraction for the city. “Little by little we are unraveling a place that in the future we want to be a visitable archaeological ruin, incorporated into the neighborhood as a public space and another tourist and cultural attraction,” said the Councilor for Culture, José Manuel Higueras. It is also thought of recovering the cover again, now in the Provincial Museum, by means of a 3D replica.

For the moment, and to make the public part of the findings and the history that the building has contained for centuries, the City Council of the capital has organized a series of guided tours this April. “The philosophy of this program is that people can visit the progress of the intervention while they continue working on the remains,” explains Higueras.

Up to now, the archaeological intervention has made it possible to recover pointed arches and carved corbels from the 14th and 15th centuries on which the vaults of the temple rested. New frescoes and plaster decorations have also been identified in the chapels that have arisen from the houses, as well as part of the altar and the apse of the church. They are decorations that coincide with the period of greatest splendor of the church, probably from the 16th and 17th centuries.

Technicians have also detected remains of buildings from a long time ago. These are carved ashlars, columns and various elements that make the team of archaeologists think that there could have been a previous building from Roman times on which the church of San Miguel was partly built.

A restorer rescues the paintings of the Church of San Miguel recovered after the archaeological interventions of the temple. Jose Manuel Pedrosa

“The programmed actions are what is known as archeology of architecture, which is the comprehensive archaeological intervention of all the church buildings, with a study of all the elements that make up the framework of houses that encompass it, from the basement to the walls”, maintains the archaeologist Vicente Barba.

All the technicians involved in this project are convinced that the work will bring even more surprises. And it is that, as it happens with other temples in Jaen, such as the Cathedral and the Magdalena, very close to San Miguel, it is very possible that under what was the Christian temple there are testimonies of a Muslim place of worship, a mosque, as is the case with the aljama on which the seo jiennense was built.

Parallel to the archaeological intervention, a multidisciplinary team made up of architects, archaeologists, historians, surveyors, archivists and art historians, works on the digitization and study of the factory books of the Church of San Miguel. These manuscripts shed light on what Jaén was like from the 16th to the 18th centuries and collect aspects of church accounting in that period.

Between the pages of these books are details like the arrobas of wine that the church spent each year, the income they obtained from renting houses, olive groves or tithes and even what a certain organist charged.

The Jaén City Council is taking advantage of this archaeological intervention, which is going to continue throughout this year, for the comprehensive repair of six streets near the church of San Miguel. It will focus on Calle del Carnero, Plaza de San Juan de Dios, Calle de San Miguel, Cuesta de San Miguel, Calle de las Lavanderas and Plaza de Santo Domingo.

This intervention has a global investment of 1.5 million euros and is carried out with European funds from the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (DUSI) co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) and municipal capital.