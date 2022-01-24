Dubai (Etihad)

The Organizing Committee of the World Arch and Arrow Championship for People of Determination, which will be hosted by the Dubai Club for People of Determination during the period from February 19-27, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, for his interest and support for “People of Determination”, which had a positive impact. Positive feedback on their journey in all respects.

This came during the first meeting of the committee held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, headed by Thani Jumaa Balrakad, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, in which it reviewed the preparations for hosting this important global event, which reflects the position of the UAE and Dubai in the global map of “People of Determination” sport.

Balrakad stressed that the preparations are taking place as planned, according to the established approach to reach the Dubai edition to the prospects of success that everyone seeks in order to consolidate the gains made in the tournaments hosted by the club in 2021, especially that the people of the Emirates are always up to the challenge to follow the path of success.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee indicated that Dubai is able to present an exceptional version, welcoming all the guests of the event and thanking the working committees that work as one team in order to highlight the bright face of the Emirates and to the parties that participated in the meeting, which will be an important and vital element for the success of the tournament.

For his part, Majid Al-Osaimi, Executive Director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, event director, expressed his happiness with the participation of countries under these exceptional circumstances, as the UAE and Dubai affirm that they are a healthy and safe environment.

Al-Osaimi went on to say: The successes achieved by the Dubai Club for People of Determination during its hosting of many tournaments in the past period gave a positive impression to the international federations and everyone who participated in these world championships.

Tariq Al-Suwaie, a member of the organizing committee, had talked about the most prominent features of participating in the tournament, noting that the number of countries that have confirmed their participation so far has reached 41 countries and 226 players, while 40 countries participated in the previous edition that was held in Beijing in 2017.