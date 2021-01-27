The Moscow Arbitration Court began checking in connection with the rude phrases with erotic connotations found in the judge’s decisions. This was reported RIA News in the press service of the court.

They promised to take action if the information published in the press is confirmed.

It is necessary to check how in several decisions of a particular judge there is a postscript “suck pussy”, reports “Fontanka”. This phrase is not visible in the original document as it is in white font. In the file of the court, the publication found six orders with an abusive postscript.

The “invisible” text in the court decisions appeared when the lawyers copied the document into a text editor from the database, the “Podyem” edition specifies in its Telegram-channel. The “spoiled” decisions have been removed from the court’s electronic filing cabinet, and, according to some reports, problems may arise with their restoration: they were signed with an electronic signature, so it is not possible to simply remove the phrase from the document. The arbitration court is looking for a person who left swear words written in white letters.

In 2019, the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia published the verdict to Viktor Zakharchenko, the father of former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, a month before its announcement. The department admitted a mistake.