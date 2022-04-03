The controversy whenever there are three penalties in the same game is served. Real Madrid only managed to beat Celta’s goal from 11 metres, but were they really penalties? Here we analyze it:
The first penalty of the match left no one in doubt. Militao inside the area is about to finish off and is run over from behind. Well pointed out by González Fuertes.
The second controversial action came in the 40th minute with Celta’s goal disallowed. Iago Aspas is caught offside, the ball hits the post and does not allow Alaba to get the ball. VAR intervened and the play was annulled. Again a success of González Fuertes. Iago Aspas at the end of the game recognized that he was well annulled.
Already in the second half with the 1-1 on the scoreboard came the two actions that angered all the Celta fans. In the first place Rodrygo breaks Murillo at speed and is knocked down trying to face the rival goal. Well whistled by the referee.
The last of all is the most controversial I think. Here we leave you the opinion of Iturralde González:
According to the Iturralde expert, it is not a penalty, but the following image leaves no doubt:
The penalty is very clear. González Fuertes was right in all the actions in which he was involved. Real Madrid got the game ahead with three penalties in favor, but three penalties where there is contact and they are clear plays. The referee of the match had a lot of personality pointing out three such plays. He was right on all of them.
