In one of many seminar breaks that each one First and Second Division referees should undergo this week, Sánchez Martínez attends AS. It does so with the not too long ago launched title of finest Spanish braid and in certainly one of its finest moments on the worldwide degree. He defends his group towards ” criticism” and the authority of the sector referee over the VAR.

Begin the season in an excellent second. He has been named the most effective Spanish referee and to be chosen for the VAR of the ladies’s Champions last.

The reality is that if. It has been nice information. Clearly I’m a lot happier for the Acebedo award. Leaves the Committee itself. For all referees it’s particular due to what it means. I’m very joyful, however it’s true that every part provides up. It does have that optimistic endorsement for as earlier than. We can’t cease there and new challenges are coming.

Do they really feel extra valued exterior of Spain?

It’s a must to differentiate. The worldwide presence of Spanish referees is more and more evident: Mateu within the semis, Hernández from AVAR within the Champions League last or myself, from VAR within the ladies’s. On the nationwide degree, being trustworthy, respect and understanding, if we put it in a stability, it will not be balanced. There are at all times many statements behind. Additionally, what hurts us essentially the most is that many occasions they converse from ignorance. All of the referees and the Committee are going to do our bit in order that the foundations and video refereeing are understood.

Relating to worldwide belief. What’s lacking for a Spaniard to be chosen to whistle a grand last?

There are additionally referees of different nationalities with lots of potential. We now have to be humble sufficient to not imagine the navel of the world. The Spanish arbitration has a most consideration. However not solely at this second, additionally prior to now, with Luis Medina, Díaz Vega, Velasco Carballo or Undiano, who whistled the final last of the League of Nations. Finals are solely performed as soon as and Spanish groups have a higher presence.

There are new guidelines, which one do you assume will likely be extra exceptional?

Essentially the most modern factor is the cancellation of that yellow card to the goalkeeper within the occasion that in a penalty shot he goes forward and stops the ball. It won’t be displayed except there’s a reiteration. One other is that if within the penalty shootout he sees a second warning, he won’t be despatched off. And, however, we’re additionally clarifying the fingers which are produced in an unintentional approach however that’s a right away motion to the achievement of a aim and that may trigger the cancellation of the identical.

They qualify him as a referee with a really severe and strict fashion. Even after a Betis-Barcelona they known as him displaying yellow in an aggressive and cocky approach….

Every referee has a character, though we make selections concerning the identical regulation. I base my approach of refereeing on three pillars that I take into account the important values: consistency, firmness and braveness. I prefer to have a agency management of the sport. It’s not that it’s my model, it’s that of the Spanish arbitration.

Returning to criticism. The VAR whereas serving to them additionally raises them extra

It’s a device that helps refereeing and soccer. With out it, many actions wouldn’t have been sanctioned and justice wouldn’t have been accomplished. VAR and soccer usually are not a precise science. Each have grey conditions and that admit interpretation. There’s a referee on the sector and she or he is the one who decides. Let’s not overlook one factor, the refereeing continues to be the one within the area. The VAR is a assist device.

Some say you would need to determine which one is within the VAR room

The conception and philosophy that VAR now has is appropriate. We can’t make video refereeing a technique to re-referee every part that occurs in a match. There is just one referee and he’s on the sector. The one at VAR is an assistant. He solely advises the sector to see a play. Every little thing else is a debate of interpretation and that corresponds to the controversy of the road and the bar counter.