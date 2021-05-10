The fight for the League has four protagonists and an exceptional guest: the VAR. The Real Madrid-Sevilla in which it was decided whether the future of the whites was in the hands of Zidane’s was marked by controversy, to such an extent that the French coach, always restrained in his statements on arbitration proceedings, exploded, in his own way, on this occasion.

There have been seven games (in four of them he was in the VAR González González, who carried out that work this Sunday for the game against Sevilla, although one of the disputed decisions was because Hernández Hernández opposed him) in which Madrid he feels especially aggrieved by controversial decisions that were turned against him. Only in the last five days have Madrid felt affected by arbitration decisions in three games in which it could have converted two draws into as many victories. Six points with which he could be in a position to sing the alirón this next Tuesday in Granada …

Valencia 4 – Real Madrid 1 (J9) | Three penalties against

Referee: Gil Manzano. VAR referee: Iglesias Villanueva.

Madrid’s only defeat so far as a visitor in the league came in the most controversial game of the season. Up to three penalties against Zidane’s had to face, a record in the club’s history. The first penalty came at game time, with 0-1 on the scoreboard, a hand in Lucas Vázquez’s area that the Galician didn’t even protest. Courtois stops Soler’s penalty in the first instance and Musah scores in the rebound, but Gil Manzano, at the request of the VAR, orders it to be repeated because Lucas and Musah invade the area at the moment of the launch. Soler marks it on the second try.

More controversial were the other two maximum penalties. The second of the game, which was 3-1, by a knockdown of Marcelo to Maxi Gómez in the small area. Gil Manzano pointed to the penalty spot without the need for VAR intervention. The Extremaduran did have to go to the monitor to point out the third maximum penalty of the match for a hand from Sergio Ramos.

Teams with the most penalties awarded against in LaLiga Santander 2020-2021. BeSoccer Pro

Teams with fewer penalties awarded in favor in LaLiga Santander 2020-2021. BeSoccer Pro

Real Madrid 1 – Alavés 2 (J11) | Marcelo’s hair pull

Referee: Lamb Vega. VAR referee: González González.

In minute 4 of the match, Cordero Vega points out Nacho’s hand in a shot by Laguardia that hits Nacho’s forearm, at the limit of the area that the Laws of the Game consider illegal. At 20 ‘Hazard falls into the area tripped by Duarte. The referee does not appreciate a penalty and González González urges him from the VAR to review the play. At the edge of the break, still 0-1, Marcelo claims a penalty for a pull on Laguardia’s hair that could have also led to the expulsion of the babazorro player. González González did not notice the action when scrutinizing the images that reached the VOR room. At the break of the game, Movistar shows a shot that did not reach the VAR in which the pull is clearly seen.

Real Madrid 1 – Levante 2 (J21) | The early expulsion of Militao

Referee: Medié Jiménez. VAR referee: Fernandez block.

Two VAR interventions decide the game for Levante. In minute 7 Militao commits a foul on Sergio León in the front of the area that Medié Jiménez sanctions with yellow, but from the VOR room Cuadra Fernández urges him to go to the monitor and dyes the warning red. In the second half, with 1-1, Medié Jiménez signals Vinicius’ foul to Clerc on the edge of the side of the area. At the check-up, the VAR estimates that the foul is on the line and, therefore, a penalty in favor of Alavés. Courtois prevented the decision from having significance by stopping Roger’s pitch.

Atlético 1 – Real Madrid 1 (J26) | Hernández Hernández contradicts the VAR

Referee: Hernández Hernández. VAR referee: González González.

With 1-0 at the end of the first half, the Real Madrid players claim Felipe’s hand in the area. González González urges Hernández Hernández to go to the monitor to see the play, but in the viewing the canary dismisses whistling a penalty. It is the first time that Hernández Hernández contradicts the opinion of the VAR.

Felipe’s hand in the Atlético-Real Madrid derby that Hernández Hernández decided not to sanction after reviewing the play on the VAR monitor.

Capture TV (YouTube LaLiga Santander)

Getafe 0 – Real Madrid 0 (J33) | The offside frame

Referee: Sánchez Martínez. VAR referee: Munuera Montero.

The VAR cancels in the 8th minute a goal by Mariano for offside by the forward at the time of Militao’s pass. In the image used in the VOR room to invalidate the goal, the ball has already left the feet of the Brazilian defender, when the moment of the hit should be taken as a reference.

Frame used by the VAR to determine the offside in Mariano’s disallowed goal at Getafe-Real Madrid.

Capture TV (LaLiga Santander YouTube channel)



Real Madrid 0 – Betis 0 (J32) | Miranda’s hand not sanctioned

Referee: Estrada Fernández. VAR referee: González González.

Madrid demands a miranda hand in the Betic area in Militao’s shot off a corner kick in the 81st minute. González González did not consider it appropriate to tell Estrada Fernández to see the play on the monitor.

Miranda’s hand not sanctioned at Real Madrid-Betis.

Capture TV

Real Madrid 2 – Sevilla 2 (J35) | Hand, no; hand yeah

Referee: Martínez Munuera. VAR referee: González González.

Two hands in the second half, one without whistling and the other sanctioned with the intervention of the VAR. In 52 ‘, Madrid claims a penalty at the hands of Jordán and Diego Carlos. González González does not ask Martínez Munuera to go see her on the monitor. Yes, he does it later, in the 74th minute to sanction a penalty against the whites. Martínez Munuera points out a penalty for Bono’s demolition to Benzema, but González González urges him to go to the monitor to check a hand of Militao at the origin of the play and what was a penalty in favor of Madrid to try to get 2-1 se becomes the 1-2 of Sevilla. Before, in the first half, they annulled Benzema’s goal that could lead to 1-0 due to an offside by Odriozola.

N. of the R .: The matches are arranged chronologically, but matchday 33, in which Getafe-Real Madrid was played, was ahead of what was initially planned in the calendar and was played between the 30th and the 31st.