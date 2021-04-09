Cairo (AFP)

The crisis of the referees of the summit match between Zamalek and Al-Ahly, which was postponed from the fourth stage of the Egyptian Football League, scheduled for April 18 at Cairo International Stadium, escalated following the announcement by the Interim Committee for the Management of Egyptian Football to assign the management of the match to an Egyptian international arbitration team, contrary to a previous decision of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federation The first ball is to assign the arbitration of Al-Ahly and Zamalek matches in any local competition to a foreign refereeing team, and the two clubs objected to the decision of the temporary committee.

The Chairman of the Interim Committee, Ahmed Mujahid, explained the rationale for his decision by saying that the outbreak of the Corona virus in Europe and the irregularity of air traffic in most European countries, especially the countries with the first classification at the level of European arbitration, made us resort to countries whose classification is lower.

He added, “Sometimes referees are appointed without the international badge, and first-class referees are appointed to manage some matches in the Egyptian League, as happened last season in Al-Ahly matches against Zamalek and Pyramids in the league championship, and some arbitration crises occurred during those matches, which is what It prompted me to make a decision to assign the next match to an Egyptian international refereeing team.

In response to the Football Association’s decision, Al-Ahly club announced its refusal to appoint an Egyptian refereeing team, with the need to appoint a foreign refereeing team to manage the match. Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the club, said in an official statement published on the club’s official website that he was fully appreciative of the Egyptian arbitration, stressing that the demand to entrust the management of the summit meeting to foreign referees does not mean at all to underestimate the Egyptian rulers, and added that he met Ahmed Mujahid, and the latter expressed his desire to give him the opportunity. For the Egyptian arbitration in this meeting.

The response of Al-Ahly’s president was clear that the current period may not tolerate this. He said in this regard, “A foreign refereeing team must be chosen from the first classification in the world, and with great international experience, and there is still enough time for the Football Association to address the European federations in this regard. Affair ».

The committee in charge of managing Zamalek club also sent an official letter to the Egyptian Federation, in which it objects to the decision to assign management of the next summit match to an Egyptian referee team. The committee confirmed that the Zamalek club puts its full confidence in the Egyptian arbitration, but the club, due to the burning competition at the top of the tournament, refuses any direction to the idea of ​​assigning the match to an Egyptian crew, and to adhere to what is known in the summit matches with the presence of a foreign refereeing team, especially since there is nothing impeding that, and a guarantee. To lift the embarrassment of the Egyptian referees in such sensitive matches.

In reaction to the two Egyptian football poles officially rejecting the decision, the Egyptian Football Association issued an official statement today, Friday, which clarifies its commitment to holding the summit match with an Egyptian referee team, stressing its great confidence in Egyptian arbitration.

The Football Association said in its statement, “The Egyptian Federation reaffirms its great confidence in Egyptian arbitration and its referees, who are considered the best in the African continent, and this is the matter that the Egyptian Federation relies on in its management of its local competitions, which makes the Egyptian referee the best option to manage the next summit meeting in a competition. Premier League ».

The statement added, “The Egyptian Federation affirms that despite its respect for seeing all the competition elements, the current timing is the most appropriate to return again to entrust the task of managing the summit match to the Egyptian referees who always receive all the appreciation in the African competitions that are present in their matches with their various championships permanently and positively. Effectively ».