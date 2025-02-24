Tragedy in Spanish baseball. The grandfather of the 15 -year -old referee who was attacked during a meeting has died On December 15, 2024. The family member of the young man was more than two months in a coma for the injuries suffered.

The referee’s grandfather suffered a fall when pushed by The father of a player who participated in the cadet category matchan action by which the Galician Handball Federation showed its “absolute repulsion” in a statement.

And this federation has been in charge of announcing the sad news, also explaining that the deceased’s family He wants to publicly thank all the staff of the Álvaro Cunqueiro hospitalespecially to the workers of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – and resuscitation (REA), their professionalism, attention and empathy throughout this time.

In addition, the Federation has published a letter in which its “impotence and indignation” and regrets not being able to “prevent the fateful event”.

“Forgive to be late, forgive for not warning and for not having been able to efficiently transmit that Without respect, none of this makes sense “the letter points out, which also apologizes for “not to ensure that those who legislates and regulates, at least intuit that what there is does not come.”

“Forgive for the nonsense of who caused your departure still have more to say and continue to make normal life, Sorry for all those people who do not see the problem because it did not touch him closelyForgiveness for not being able to prevent your trip, “the text points out.

The letter also gives the “Thank you” for having allowed to know the “great and unida” family of the deceased and be “an example” to promote what “handball should sow.”

“Thank you for being there Andrés, thank you because we know that, although we don’t see you in our pavilions, You will always be with us“The letter that moves her regret to the family from the entire Galician Balomnano ends.