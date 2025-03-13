Last Wednesday, the set of Public mirror He received the millionaire businessman José Elíasknown for creating content on social networks and being the owner of Audax and La Sirena. Thus, during his visit to the Antena 3 morning, the businessman commented on his latest viral video in which he showed his return to his native neighborhood, in Badalona.

“My parents died when I was 19 years old. I grew up in a very humble neighborhood And for many years I did not go to the cemetery because I could not. It was something that surpassed me, “said the businessman in the Susanna Griso program.

In addition, José Elías addressed the economic issues of our country and the last statement of Yolanda Díaz, who pointed out that it is impossible to live in Spain with 1,500 euros per month: “The problem I do not think it is to raise or lower the soils, but that With the money that people receive they can live dignity“

However, the tone of the debate hardened when the POLYTACHER ARONTXA TIRADO took the floor by questioning the businessman’s arguments: “From neighborhood to neighborhood. I am from El Carmelo de Barcelona, ​​one similar to yours from Badalona. To help everyone, as your neighbor Ramona asked for you in the video, what is needed is that the people of the neighborhood that leaves him explain How the capitalist system works, which is the culprit that you are an exceptional case“

Given this, José Elías went to the collaborator: “I don’t think you have to give me lessons in the neighborhood, that first.” However, lying did not get quiet: “You come here to listen to your opinion just because you are rich“





Seeing that the debate between the political scientist and the businessman intensified, Susanna Griso recalled that the reason that José Elías was on the morning’s set was the impact on social networks of the last video of this as “Creator of Content”.

“I do not come because I am rich or to claim my wealth. If I come to something it is to claim that With effort you can get things“José Elías added that, in addition, he pointed out that the keys to reaching goals are to have” education, good health, training and effort. “Despite this, he acknowledged that opportunities are not the same for all citizens. “It is better to fill a box and Distribute wealth that being thinking all day about distributing something that does not exist, “said the millionaire businessman.