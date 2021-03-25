Bypassing the unwritten rules of the sport, the Villa de Aranda has announced this week the renewal for a season of its main coach, the Asturian Alberto Suarez, when the team in the last third of the season is in relegation places.

“The fact that a coach is renewed with the second-to-last team in the table and with many options for relegation, produces a double sensation. On the one hand, of gratitude to the Club for their trust; and on the other, of pride because the work they do is valued. being done”, The Gijon man assures that last season he achieved promotion with the Arandians,

What’s more, Suárez will work with Villa de Aranda in the preparation of the squad for the next course, and the Club has also announced the extension of the contract for its captain, Víctor Megías, for three more years, until 2024 being a reference of a campus in which it has been eight years.