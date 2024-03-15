The 'Aragua Train', a criminal organization of Venezuelan origin but with tentacles in several countries in the region – including Colombia – already has alarm bells set off in the United States.

This week, Senator Marco Rubio and House Representative María Elvira Salazar, both from Florida, led a letter signed by more than 25 congressmen from this country in which They are asking President Joe Biden to designate the group as a Transnational Criminal Organization (or TCO) so they can combat it head-on.

Share The Republican congresswoman from Florida, María Elvira Salazar. Photo:EFE

“The Aragua Train is an invading criminal army from a prison in Venezuela that has spread its brutality and chaos to cities and small towns in the United States. If left unchecked, they will unleash an unprecedented reign of terror, one that mirrors the devastation that The Tren de Aragua has already inflicted on communities in Central and South America, especially in countries such as Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. The breadth of the Tren de Aragua operations includes murders, drug and human trafficking, sexual crimes, extortion and kidnapping, among many other brutalities,” the legislators say in their letter.

The designation requested of Biden would allow a series of sanctions against the group, including the freezing of financial assets and visa restrictions. But it would also put them on the radar of the United States authorities to articulate a joint response between agencies such as the DEA and the FBI in collaboration with international partners..

Although the group's activities are well known in the region, they have gained prominence in the United States after a series of crimes attributed to it in that country.

Among them, the strangulation of a retired police officer in Miami-Dade County, a public beating of New York police officers in Times Square and the sex trafficking of five teenage women that was detected in the city of Indianapolis on December 4. March.

“Venezuelan-Americans in Miami-Dade had warned me some time ago about the Aragua Train. These criminals from Venezuela left their native country and spent the last few years sowing chaos, terror and instability in countries like Chile, Peru, Brazil , Ecuador and Colombia. These criminals specialize in extortion, kidnapping, murder, sexual slavery and drug trafficking. But now, thanks to President Joe Biden's open border policy, the Aragua Train is expanding to cities in the United States “It is time to designate the Aragua Train as a Transnational Criminal Organization,” Rubio said.

According to this senator, The crimes in the United States, which are attributed to this group, would be only the “tip of the iceberg” and mentions how, according to the FBI, they would be forming an alliance with the Mara Salvatrucha, a violent Salvadoran gang that has been making a presence in the country. for at least 10 years.

Capture of three men belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, in Colombia. Photo:Bogotá Metropolitan Police Share

¨In Ecuador and Colombia, the Aragua Train has plunged communities into chaos. Similarly, in Chile and Peru they have sown fear and instability, undermining the government's credibility. institutions, as well as the safety of innocent civilians. We cannot afford to underestimate the devastating damage caused by the Aragua Train. Failure to designate them will only promote their expansion and lead to an increase in violence and crime in the United States. We cannot allow our cities to become battlegrounds for such organizations, nor can we allow our citizens to suffer the consequences,” the congressmen continue in the letter.

In addition to Rubio and Salazar, the letter is signed by Senators Bill Cassidy, Shelley Moore Capito, Chuck Grassley, Rick Scott, Tim Scott, and John Cornyn, as well as Representatives Andy Ogles, Carlos Giménez, Chris Smith, Tony Gonzalez, Lance Gooden , Jennifer González-Colón, Mike Waltz, Gus Bilirakis, Joe Wilson, Dan Crenshaw, Mario Díaz-Balart, C. Scott Franklin, Randy Weber, Jim Baird, and Anthony D'Esposito.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO Correspondent – Washington