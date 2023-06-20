After the free agents, the Arab clubs are now making offers to buy the cards and new goals and lightning-fast negotiations are popping up every day

As expected, Ruben Neves was only the first of the players that the Saudi Pro League is looking to sign. The Portuguese midfielder, taken for 55 million from Al Hilal, will soon be followed by several colleagues because the emissaries of the four Saudi formations controlled by Pif, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, are very active in England, Spain and also Italy (Brozovic). There are several names that are compared to the clubs of the Arab championship every day. Almost all important, some even stars.

Bernard Silva — Today the most sensational name associated with a transfer to Saudi Arabia is that of Bernardo Silva, fresh from the treble with Manchester City and in the sights of PSG. Guardiola doesn’t want to lose him, while the French club is doing everything possible to buy him. And the Saudis? They have come forward with an important offer for the signing and are clearly willing to buy the card. They are doing the same with Thomas Partey, the Arsenal midfielder, and with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, was asked for information about Umtiti, back from loan at Lecce and now looking for a new professional adventure. The Frenchman, in Lyon’s sights, is oriented towards saying yes and flying to Arabia. See also Possible Liverpool line-up to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

Business with Chelsea — Meanwhile, the list of transactions that Saudi clubs are trying to close with the Blues is getting longer. Despite Lukaku’s no, there are several redundancies from Chelsea: to the list of players treated for a few days (Al Ahli likes Mendy, Al Hilal likes Ziyech, Al Nassr Koulibaly), today Aubameyang was also added. But in England these deals, still in progress, between Pif and Chelsea are causing controversy. Because the main investor of the consortium that took over the control for almost 5 billion euros is Clearlake Capital, a private equity company based in the United States and manages about 60 billion pounds of investors. Among the latter also Pif. And here’s the controversy: Pif would help Chelsea solve their problems in terms of Financial Fair Play with UEFA.

June 19 – 9.55pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Arabs #buy #offers #Aubameyang #Bernardo #Silva