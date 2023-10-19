Cairo (AFP)

The Arab clubs of the “African Continent”, specifically its north, represented by Al-Ahly of Egypt, champion of the African Champions League and record holder in the number of titles, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and its runner-up, and Esperance of Tunisia, are relying on their experience and control over the main competition in recent years to achieve a strong start in the modern tournament. Africa League.

The Arab trio won 18 titles in the prestigious continental club competition, including 11 for Al-Ahly (a record), 4 for Esperance, and 3 for Wydad, while their rival quintet has only 8 titles, including 5 for the Democratic Republic of Mazembe of the Congo, two for Enyimba of Nigeria, and one for Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

The continent’s Arab representatives play the first-leg quarter-final matches outside the rules, which is an important advantage for them, because they play the return matches on their home soil and in front of their fans, which enhances their chances of reaching the round of four, but that requires them to return with positive results at the end of this week.

Al-Ahly will open the new competition “Friday” by facing Simba of Tanzania, at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, which is the same stadium that hosts Mazembe’s home match against Esperance “Sunday”. On the same day, Wydad Casablanca will host Enyimba at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in the city. Oyo.

On Saturday, Angola’s Pietro de Luanda will play against Mamelodi Sundowns, at the November 11 Stadium in the capital, Luanda.

The return matches will be held on the 24th and 25th of October, with the semi-finals being held on the 29th of October and the 1st of next November in the return, and the final round on the 5th and 11th of the same month.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) launched the new competition last year, amid great fanfare, and called it the Super League, with record prize money for club competitions, including $11.5 million for the champion.

At first glance, the idea was based on organizing the first edition from August 2023 to May 2024, with the participation of 24 teams from major African clubs, with an average of eight from the North, Mid-West and South-East regions, selected on the basis of merit, and each of them receiving $2.5 million in advance. To buy players and cover travel costs.

It was supposed to take place 197 matches between mini-league and knockout matches, before the final match, which the President of the South African Continental Confederation, Patrice Motsepe, described at the time as “Africa’s Super Bowl.”

But the South African billionaire has since admitted to local media that the competition is struggling to attract sponsors, leading to a significant reduction in the financial value of the first edition.

Motsepe said that the name change came after “European friends,” whose names he did not mention, informed the African Union of the necessity of canceling the name “Super League.”

He added: “This advice was based on negative associations with the failed attempt in 2021 to launch the Super League in Europe,” referring to the idea of ​​12 clubs, led by the Spanish Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and the Italian Juventus, to launch a Super League in the “Old Continent,” which was aborted within 48 days. hour, after rejection from players, fans and governments, forcing Nine to withdraw.

In the end, the first prize was reduced to four million dollars, and only eight clubs participated, and instead of a final match, there will be a “back and forth” final round.

CAF chose the Saudi Tourism Authority, “Visit Saudi Arabia,” as the main sponsor of the competition, just seven days before Simba hosted the continental giant, Al-Ahly.

The competition witnessed some organizational problems following the drawing of lots, as Petro Atlético’s participation was suspended due to investigations into corruption incidents in which the club was accused, and the South African Premier League prevented Sun Downs from participating, saying that this would lead to crowding of local matches, before league officials backed down and agreed to Participation of the club, which is owned by Motsepe and managed by his son, Tlhubane.

A CAF official, who requested anonymity, told Agence France-Presse that Congolese customs officials prevented the entry of VAR equipment for Mazembe’s match with Esperance, and there were also delays in issuing visas to the Tunisian club, which prompted the Continental Confederation to transfer its match to… His land is from Lubumbashi to Dar es Salaam in neighboring Tanzania.

Al-Ahly’s Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, criticized the competition’s schedule, saying that many players will return to the club just two days before facing Simba due to the international break.

Kohler warned that the match times are not suitable, and international players, whether Egyptian or other nationalities, will suffer due to the busy schedule.

Al-Ahly and Wydad, which competed in the Champions League final in the last two years, where each won a title at the expense of the other, will be the most prominent candidates to win the honor of the first title in the modern competition, given the offensive weapons they possess.

Kohler called on his players to focus intensely in order to provide the best, and urged them to make a strong start in the competition, which remains one of the club’s goals in the current season.

Al-Ahly has a striking attacking force, led by Mohamed Abdel Moneim “Kahraba”, South African Percy Tau, and Moroccan Reda Selim.

On the other hand, Simba’s Brazilian coach Robertinho Oliveira said in television statements: “My team and I are ready to face Al-Ahly anywhere and in any country. I respect all competitors, but football for me is not the past or the future. Football is the present moment.”

He added: “All our competitors must respect Simba, because we are one of the top 10 clubs in Africa. This team ranks seventh on the continent.”

Simba will play the match with its full squad, after its goalkeeper Aichi Manola recovered from an injury that kept him out for five months. He is also counting on the former Mozambican Al-Ahly international player Luis Miquissoni, the Congolese Fabrice Njoma and his compatriot John Balkee, the Burundian Saidi Ntiba Zunkira and the Moroccan goalkeeper Ayoub Lakkard.

For his part, Wydad coach Adel Ramzi warned against making mistakes against Enyimba, whose players are characterized by speed and high accuracy in shooting set pieces.

Ramzi, who regained the services of his captain, international midfielder Yahya Gebran, and his Senegalese top scorer, Boly Sambo Junior, after they recovered from injury, demanded that they exploit the spaces in Enyimba’s defense to score and return with a comfortable result that ensures the return leg with great confidence.

Wydad strengthened its ranks this summer with former Libyan international Esperance star Hamdo El-Huni.

Esperance, led by its interim coach Tariq Thabet, Khalifa Moin Chaabani, who resigned from his position, hopes in turn to return with a good result against its rival, Mazembe.

Quarter-final first leg programme

Friday

Simba (Tanzania) – Al Ahly (Egypt)

Saturday

Pietro de Luanda “Angola” – Mamelodi Sundowns “South Africa”

Sunday

Mazembe (DR Congo) – Esperance (Tunisia)

Enyimba (Nigeria) – Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

The return matches will be held on October 24 and 25