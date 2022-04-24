The African League Championship approached the scene of the end, after the edges of the golden square were determined, and the Arab football began to court the “Brunette Princess”, with the qualification of Al-Ahly, the defending champion, ES Setif, the Algerian champion, and Moroccan Wydad to the semi-finals, accompanied by Petro Atletico, the champion of Angola.

All indications indicate that the opportunity for Arabs in Africa to retain the title has become very strong, after Al-Ahly of Egypt won the last two editions, and is hopeful of achieving an unprecedented historical achievement, by winning the title for the third time in a row, and Arab football also ensured its presence in the final match, through the portal The winner of the Al-Ahly and ES Setif matches, and if Wydad succeeds in overcoming the obstacle of Petro Atletico, the final will be purely Arab, a repetition of the scene of the 2020 championship, when Al-Ahly and Zamalek met in the “final of the century”.

There is no dispute that the teams qualified for the semi-finals settled their affairs in the first leg, as Al-Ahly rose, taking advantage of its victory over Raja 2-1, and it was natural to invest its draw in Casablanca, and qualify for the third time in a row to the semi-finals, and ES Setif « The surprise of the championship.” He took advantage of not losing in the first match at his home, despite the number of opportunities that were made available to the Esperance team, and the return match came at the Hamadi Al-Aqrabi stadium, for Al-Wefaq scored a goal that he managed to preserve, thanks to the efficiency of his goalkeeper and his line of defense, to put a point at the end of the line to share Esperance. by the championship.

Petro Atlético surprised everyone by eliminating the Sun Downs team from the quarter-finals, after defeating it in the first leg and drawing with it in the second leg. It is strange that Sun Downs lost for the first time in the tournament, and that loss caused the race to bid farewell.

***

Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Al-Ahly’s defender, applied the rule that says, “If you have the opportunity, seize it.” When he was selected to participate in the African finals, Abdel Moneim was playing in the ranks of the Future team, and no one expected to play a key role with the team, but Ahmed Hegazy’s injury gave the opportunity to Abdel Al-Moneim entered the Egyptian squad, and not only did he shine, but scored a goal against Morocco, after which Al-Ahly succeeded in bringing him back to his ranks again, and participated with Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup, and also participated with the Egyptian team in the decisive qualifiers for the World Cup, and scored the equalizer for Al-Ahly In the goal of Raja, a goal that led Al-Ahly to the semi-finals.