Al-Hilal, the Asian champions, will face African champions Wydad in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on February 4, in order to appear in the semi-finals.

9 previous Arab confrontations

• The first Arab confrontation took place in the Club World Cup with its old system in 2000, between the Saudi victory and the Moroccan Raja, and the Asian team won 4-3 over its African counterpart.

• The first Arab confrontation in the new system, and the second in general, came in 2005, against the Egyptian Al-Ahly and the Saudi Jeddah Federation, and the latter won with a clean goal.

• The 2011 World Cup brought back the Arab summits by facing Al-Sadd of Qatar and Tunisia’s Esperance, in a meeting that witnessed the victory of the first with two goals to one.

• Esperance was a party to the fourth Arab confrontation, but played against Al Ain UAE this time, only to lose 3-0 in the 2018 World Cup.

• The 2019 World Cup witnessed a new Arab confrontation, with Esperance losing again, this time to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal with a clean goal, before the Tunisian team lost 6-2 to Qatar’s Al Sadd in the same tournament.

• World Cup 2020 witnessed the return of Al-Ahly of Egypt to the Arab confrontations, to win this time over Al-Duhail of Qatar.

• The 2021 World Cup edition witnessed two Arab confrontations. Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia won the first over Al-Jazira of the United Arab Emirates 6-1, then lost in the second against Al-Ahly of Egypt 4-0.

• The confrontation between Wydad and Al-Hilal will be the tenth in the history of Arab meetings in the Club World Cup. The tournament may witness another Arab confrontation, between the winner of the first Arab summit with the Egyptian Al-Ahly, in the final match or in the bronze medal match, if the Egyptian team passes the obstacles of Oakland City and American Seattle.