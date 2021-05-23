Cairo (dpa)

Arab football is on the verge of retaining the CAF Champions League title for the fifth consecutive season, after three of its clubs qualified for the semi-finals of the continental competition after passing the quarter-finals.

Al-Ahly of Egypt rose to the golden square, after it beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the aggregate of the two matches in the quarter-finals of South Africa, while Tunisia’s Esperance qualified for the same role, after its 3-2 victory over Algerian youth Belouizdad on penalties, which the two teams decided against after exchanging Each team win at home 2 – zero over the other in the home and away matches.

Moroccan Wydad Casablanca also reached the golden square, by winning 2-1 in the aggregate of the two matches against MC Algiers, while the South African Kaizer Chiefs will be the only team from outside the Arab world in the semi-finals, after putting an end to Simba’s Tanzanian adventure in the tournament, by beating him 4 / 3 in total for the two encounters.

Al-Ahly, the “title holder”, hit a date with Esperance in the semi-final, so that Arab football was at least represented in the final match of the tournament, which will be held on July 17th at the Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, while Wydad will meet Kaizer Chiefs in the match against the Golden Square. Other.

Perhaps the final of the tournament, which will be held from a single match instead of facing back and forth for the second time in a row, will be purely Arab for the 16th edition in the history of the Champions League and the fifth consecutively, if Wydad defeats Kaizer Chiefs.

Since Sun Downs won the Championship Cup in 2016, the title was reserved for Arab teams only, as Wydad won it in 2017, then Esperance in 2018 and 2019, before Al-Ahly got it last year.

The clubs of the Golden Square this season include three teams that have previously risen to the podium, with Al-Ahly, the record holder for the number of times winning the championship with 9 titles.

Esperance owns 4 Champions League titles, Wydad has only two, while Kaizer Chiefs, who qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in his history, is still looking for his first titles in the most glorious African Cups.

The golden square will not be strange to the three Arab teams, which have been appearing almost permanently in this role in recent years, as Wydad is preparing to record its seventh appearance in its history and fifth in the last six copies of the competition, while Esperance plays in this role for the third time during copies. The last four, and Al-Ahly will participate for the fourth time in the last five copies.

And in the language of history and numbers, the confrontation of Al-Ahly and Al-Tarji will attract the attention of fans of the round witch, not only in the Arab world, but throughout the African continent, in sympathy for the history of the two teams in the tournament.

Al-Ahly holds the record for the number of appearances in the semi-final round, in which it participates for the seventeenth time, while Esperance comes second in the list, after reaching the same role for the thirteenth time, to break its partnership with the Congolese Democratic Mazembe, who played in this role during 12 Copy.

Wydad, who retained its place in the golden box for the third consecutive edition, is participating in the final for the seventh time in its history.

The confrontation of Al-Ahly and Al-Tarji is considered an early final of the tournament, especially since the two teams had previously met in the final of the competition in 2012 and 2018, where the Egyptian team decided the first final in its favor, before its Tunisian counterpart responded after winning the other final.

On the other hand, this will be the second confrontation between Wydad and Kaizer Chiefs this season in the competition, after they had previously met in the group stage, where the Moroccan team won 4-0 in the first leg, before losing 0-1 to the South African team back-to-back.

The semi-final first round will be held on June 18 and 19 in Tunis and Casablanca, while the return round will take place in Cairo and Johannesburg on the 25 and 26 of the same month.