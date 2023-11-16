The Arabist rejected the possibility of a complete ceasefire in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting a “precise and targeted operation” at Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, alleging that Hamas militants are storing weapons there. The operation involves tanks and bulldozers, which may cause a counter-reaction from the Palestinian resistance, reads Georgy Lukyanov, an employee of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Any IDF equipment and combat units in the Gaza Strip are considered an absolutely legitimate target for Hamas. The Palestinian resistance will conduct military operations against them under any conditions, against any possible targets. Israel does the same. We are talking about a total war, in which there cannot be a complete ceasefire,” he told Izvestia.

In his opinion, Israel will not take into account accusations of illegal actions. In addition, no foreign observers will be allowed into the combat zone.

“There can be no talk of an independent assessment of what is happening. This is a war zone where the Israeli side, like Hamas, does not give anyone any security guarantees,” the expert noted.

