Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The Arabian Travel Market 2022 exhibition, which kicks off next Monday under the slogan “The Future of International Travel and Tourism”, will discuss the latest trends related to tourism, travel, technology, transportation and sustainability, with the participation of 1,500 exhibitors from 112 countries over four consecutive days at the Dubai World Trade Center. . The Arabian Travel Market 2022 will be held in cooperation with the Dubai World Trade Center and strategic partners “Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as a destination partner, Emaar Hospitality Group as an official hotel partner, and Emirates Airlines as an official airline partner.” “ATM 2022 underlines the importance of the travel industry, as we continue to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while defining how to move the industry forward,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director at ATM Middle East. She added, “The tourism industry has remarkably rebounded, as we have witnessed a clear increase in participation, with floor space increasing by more than 85% compared to the previous year’s edition, and the exhibitor space in the Middle East exceeding the levels of the 2019 edition.” She indicated that the exhibition will unveil new technology that will eliminate the need for business cards, and allow exhibitors and visitors to share details, brochures and marketing materials through innovative scanners and cards, and this year’s edition of the event will witness the launch of the Arabian Travel Market Draper-Aladdin competition for startups, 2022 Through it, 15 startup companies will have the opportunity to obtain investment financing of up to half a million dollars, while the virtual version of the exhibition will be launched on May 17-18. She explained that the most prominent activities of the 2022 edition of the exhibition include the tops of the destinations that will shed light on the main resource markets Saudi Arabia, China and India, and the holding of the “Arival Dubai” forum to explore the next generation of trends and innovations for tourism activities, as well as the sectors of aviation, hotels, sports tourism and retail tourism, Organizing a special seminar for investment in the hospitality sector, as well as a distinguished participation of the World Business Travel Association, during which it presents the latest travel content for work, research and education. The Arabian Travel Market exhibition is an essential part of the Arabian Travel Week, which will be held over 10 days from the 9th to the 19th of May, during which exhibitions, conferences, prizes and product launches will be held.