Dubai (Al-Ittihad) Red Exhibitions International, the organizer of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition, announced that the 2022 edition of its annual four-day exhibition will now open on Monday 9 May 2022 and end on Thursday 12 May 2022 in line with the new working week in the United Arab Emirates The exhibition will be held on the grounds of the Dubai World Trade Center, and the revised dates of the event are also expected to align with international markets, most of which also follow the business week from Monday to Friday. On this occasion, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director of the Arabian Travel Market Middle East, said: “We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the global travel and tourism community in the UAE on Monday 9 May 2022, as the UAE government announced last December to amend the working week in the country. It will be for four and a half days from Monday to Friday, and we are confident that the updated dates and times for ATM 2022 will benefit exhibitors and attendees alike by offering the advantage of compatibility with international markets.” Business sentiment in the UAE has certainly been very positive, in line with the new working week, according to a survey conducted by management consultancy Mercer, with 84% of private sector companies generally welcoming the initiative, and 37% adopting a flexible, long-term approach, especially those that link Close trade relations with other Gulf countries. Now in its twenty-ninth year, the live version of the exhibition will be held in cooperation with the Dubai World Trade Center and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, from Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May 2022 on the grounds of the Dubai World Trade Center, and a virtual version of the event will be held once Other events such as the 2021 edition of the exhibition will be held in the following week of the in-person edition, on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 May 2022. Highlights of the 2022 edition will include destination summits that will highlight key resource markets Saudi Arabia, Russia, China and India, in addition to the Travel Forward event, Which will bring together a selection of high-profile keynote speakers, as well as a group of the world’s leading technology experts for four days at the Travel Forward stage, where there will be an opportunity to meet with suppliers and delegates from across the Middle East and beyond, with the aim of promoting travel technology trends and providing leading insights into the latest Technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism, fast networking events for digital influencers, and forums dedicated to the key markets of the region, and The Arrival Dubai Forum brings together the world’s leading travel, tourism and hospitality professionals to explore the next generation of trends and innovations in tourism activities within a single destination. ATM 2022 will also host dedicated summits on the global stage, highlighting the aviation, hotel, sports tourism and retail tourism sectors and a special symposium for hospitality investment, and the World Business Travel Association, the leading organization in business travel and meeting trade, will once again participate. In the world at the Arabian Travel Market, where the Global Business Travel Association will present the latest business travel content, research and education to drive recovery and support growth in business travel.