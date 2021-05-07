Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Arab Gulf Football League enters the struggle of the “last meters”, whether in settling the shield between the “leader” and being chased by Bani Yas by a point, as well as the burning conflict between the trio of Al-Qaa, Hatta, Fujairah and Ajman, and the final round determines the fate of the “summit” and “the bottom.”

The attention of the Emirati football fans is directed towards the matches of the “25th round” and the penultimate of the Arab Gulf League, which is the penultimate round that determines the fate of the shield. Will it wait for the last round, or is it decided by Al Jazeera, the leader with 51 points, and a point difference from the runner-up Bani Yas?

Al Jazeera will meet Al Ain in a Ramadan evening and the “Derby” carries many surprises, while the aspiring Baniyas in the League Shield for the first time in its history will meet Al Dhafra at the same time today “Friday”. The competition is in a round, while a draw or a loss postpones the decision for the last round, especially in the event that the “heavenly” “wins the” full mark. “

Al-Jazeera had tied with Ajman in the last round, and Bani Yas tied it with Al-Ahly youth, which kept the point difference between them at the top, and the fans of “Abu Dhabi’s pride” aspire to regain the shield of the absent league since 2017.

The struggle at the top is not much different from the bottom, which enters the complex calculations game between 3 teams, to announce the relegation of two teams this season, and Hatta will be the first to officially descend, in the event of a tie or a loss, as the bottom ranks with 9 points.

Fujairah, who ranks second to last with 14 points, meets Khor Fakkan and Ajman in 12th place with 15 points with Sharjah, and both teams are fighting for a stay card, especially since Fujairah postponed the Al-Wahda match from round 24, and the two teams meet together in the last round.

Ajman had submitted a request to the Professional League to postpone its match in the last round with Fujairah, until after the match between Fujairah and Al Wahda, which was postponed from “Round 24” to May 15th.

The rest of the “25th round” is witnessing strong confrontations, where the youth of Al-Ahly V will meet Al-Wasl VIII and Al-Wahda VIII, and he has a postponed match with Al-Nasr IV, and the outcome of the two matches determines the ranking of the midfield teams, which is what the four teams seek to amend their position in the ranking table.