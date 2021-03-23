Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Arab Youth Center in Abu Dhabi announced the members of the Council of Young Arab Researchers, and held its first meeting after the approval of its members who will undertake their duties in supervising the Arab Youth Research Platform, supporting the advancement of scientific research in the Arab world and developing the research output of young Arab minds, and contributing to directing its practical applications towards development paths. Creating future opportunities for youth in Arab societies.

Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, said: “Arab youth have distinct creative energies, and they are looking for frameworks that enable them to transform those energies into concrete projects and achievements that will positively reflect on their reality and the growth indicators in our Arab societies. Scientific, cognitive and academic research has been a civilized title for our region and we want to restore it, by encouraging an ambitious new generation of Arab researchers.

She added, “The future is for societies keen on knowledge, innovation, scientific research and the creation of new opportunities, especially for the youth. Arab researchers have the opportunity today to benefit from the knowledge accumulated by mankind to reach their ambitions to new heights, thanks to the contributions of young Arab minds that not only transfer knowledge but also produce it.

Research investments

Saeed Al Nazri, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Center, said: “The Council of Arab Youth Researchers will work in cooperation with the Arab Youth Center, and through the Arab Youth Research Platform, to develop scientific research and its results, build partnerships in the field of research, and support the culture of specialization “The researcher is in the Arab world, in a way that attracts more governmental and private investments to support research in scientific centers and Arab academic institutions.”

In the initiative of the “Council of Arab Young Researchers”, the Arab Youth Center emulates the Emirati model for youth empowerment, which relies on building personality, providing the right environment, providing skills and enhancing capabilities.

Council members:

The council includes Dr. Maram Abadi, a Saudi researcher in biological sciences, Dr. Ghanem Kashwani, the Emirati researcher in building materials and systems and safety standards, Dr. Ola Anabtawi, the Palestinian lecturer in nutrition and food technology, and Dr. Fatima Mohsen Al-Lawati, an Omani researcher specializing in prosthetics and orthotics, and the Lebanese researcher. Hussein Khashfeh, a specialist in medical and applied sciences, Emirati researcher Dr. Abdullah Al-Shammari who specializes in resources, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Baz, an Egyptian researcher in crisis management and future foresight, Dr. Anas Ibn Al-Sheikh, Moroccan researcher in sociology, and Dr. Yasmine Al-Halawani, a Jordanian postdoctoral researcher in computing Dr. Saad Mutahhar, a Moroccan researcher in energy and systems, Dr. Mohamed Ali Al-Qassem, the Emirati researcher in forensic engineering, innovation and technology, and Dr. Wassim Shaaban, a Tunisian researcher at the International Research Institute.