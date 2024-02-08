The World Government Summit 2024, which will be held in Dubai from February 12 to 14, will host the activities of the third edition of the “Arab Young Leaders Meeting,” under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Center.

15 young Arab ministers, more than 20 decision-makers, heads of youth institutions, more than 100 young leaders of community development work institutions, and more than 32 speakers in various specializations and fields are participating in the “Arab Young Leaders Meeting.”

This edition will present a group of the most prominent youth initiatives, experiences and studies at the level of the Arab world concerned with empowerment, capacity building and skills refinement, which contributes to enhancing youth participation in the process of sustainable development at the level of the Arab world. The meeting will also discuss the role of values ​​in strengthening the elements of national identity among young people.

The third edition of the meeting highlights the values ​​of community cohesion, which is considered an essential foundation for building strong and sustainable societies by involving young people in efforts aimed at strengthening the commonalities between the components of society, related to identity, language and cultural heritage.

Enhancing youth competitiveness

In this context, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, said: “We will continue to work with our partners in the Arab region to support initiatives concerned with enhancing youth competitiveness, celebrating their abilities, and investing in their energies, in order to present a better image of humanity.” Arab society to the world, and to highlight the good fabric of Arab societies.”

He added: “The Arab meeting has become an annual forum and an opportunity to exchange experiences and experiences that young people aspire to, to strengthen their connection to the Arabic language, identity, and the values ​​of good citizenship, as they are the vital and creative resource capable of advancing the development process. In addition, the meeting gives young people and decision makers the opportunity to anticipate the features of the future.” Government work through the discussions of the World Government Summit, which witnesses the active participation of Arab youth ministers and an elite group of young leaders from various parts of the Arab world.

Shared vision

The meeting will witness the holding of a ministerial session under the title “Shared Vision… A Common Goal”, in cooperation with the League of Arab States, with the participation of a group of young leaders, and the presence of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan Al-Neyadi, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports and the Head of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports in the League of Nations. Arabic, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth in Jordan,

Muhammad Al-Nabulsi, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Iraq, Ahmed Qasim, the Minister of Youth Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Rawan bint Najib Al-Tawfiqi, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Tunisia, Kamal Daqish, the Minister of Culture, Youth, Sports and Relations with Parliament in Mauritania, Ahmed Sayed Ahmed, and the Minister of Youth in the Government of National Unity in Libya, Fathallah Abdel Latif Al-Zani, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Lebanon, Dr. George Kallas, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Somalia, Mahmoud Barre, and the Minister of Youth and Culture in Djibouti, Hibou Momen Asawi.

The meeting also witnesses the participation of the Deputy Minister of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Badr Al-Qadi, the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ayman Tawfiq Al-Moayyed, the Acting Director-General of the General Youth Authority and the Deputy Director-General. For the support services sector in Kuwait, Meshaal Al-Subaie, the Executive Director of the National Training Academy in Egypt, Dr. Rasha Ragheb, the Director of the Office of the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture in the Comoros, Ibn Ali Yazid, and the Director of Cooperation, Communication and Legal Studies in Morocco, Muhammad Ozian.

Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi:

• We will continue to work with our partners in the region to support initiatives to enhance the competitiveness and capabilities of Arab youth.

• Reviewing youth initiatives, experiences and studies concerned with empowerment.

• The meeting is an annual forum and an opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise.

Quality initiatives

The meeting includes a schedule full of discussion sessions and comprehensive presentations presented by Arab institutions specialized in youth work from 20 Arab countries, highlighting many issues and topics of discussion.