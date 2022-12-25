Sharjah (Al Ittihad)
The Arab Theater Authority announced the list of theatrical texts that ranked the twenty best in the competition for authoring a text directed to adults (15th edition) for the year 2022, where 248 writers competed and presented their texts according to Nazim (texts that triumph for life in the face of death and its commodification), which came from the fact that the world is living in waves Death in forms, numbers, means and causes that humanity did not know with all this intensity and ugliness, and there is the commodification of death and the commodification of man and his life, and accordingly this regulating theme was developed to produce texts that triumph for life in the face of the forms, forms, causes and arts of death whose image is evident in the present and the lived, texts confirming that man and humanity are The essence and meaning of life.
The Arab Theater Authority will announce the winners of the three best places on January 10, 2023, the Arab Theater Day, which coincides with the opening of the 13th session of the Arab Theater Festival, which is organized by the Authority in Casablanca, in cooperation with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.
27 writers occupied the twentieth ranks, and the Arab Theater Authority congratulates those who reached the list of twenty, and the list below is arranged according to (the alphabetical sequence of titles of texts).
Text title/author/country
1 Sons of the city / Ahmed Muhammad Abdul Amir / Iraq
2 Missing Dreams/ Rafik Qushaha/ Syria – Norway
3 Adeeb / Aksam Al-Youssef / Canada – Syria
4 The resignation of Masrour Al-Sayyaf / Mahmoud Oqab / Egypt
5 Walls of Baghdad / Mahmoud Al-Qalini / Egypt
6 Al-Nukhba Bar/ Abdel Moneim Bin Al-Sayeh/ Algeria
7 Bouh/ Abdul Hakim Mohsen/ Jordan
8 dead bodies with a dream / Amal Al-Rami / Morocco
9 A man, a woman and a case/ Ashraf Othman Raslan/ Egypt
10 Kabul’s Last Dance/ Khaled Sayed Hassouna/ Egypt
11 flowers in the cemetery / Hussein Rahawi / Morocco
12 Procrest Ship / Ali Muhammad Al-Kharshah / Jordan
13 The Commodity of Death/ Suleiman Muhammad Abu Sharp/ Jordan
14 Sisyphus three times / Ali Adnan Al Tohme / Holland – Iraq
15 Returning from the war / Khaireddine Belkadi / Algeria
16 Incomplete Condolences/ Alaa Abdul-Amir Kuli/ Iraq
17 Despite this, it is spinning / Hossam Rashad Al-Ahmad / Syria
18 The Fantasy of Death in Baghdad / Ahmed Abdel Karim / Algeria
19 Before the funeral of Maysoon Abdel Aziz Omran, Syria
20 Iraqi love story / Kazem Jawid Al-Muhammadawi / Iraq
21 History is not written / Saad Youssef Saad / Egypt
22 pass through here / Mujeeb Ahmed Abdel Moneim / Egypt
23 Purple Death/ Nasser Muhammad Al-Kindi/ Sultanate of Oman
24 two hundred and twenty-one/ Rawa’a Sunbul/ Syria
25 Wali/ Ahmed Mohamed Youssef/ Egypt
26 One hand is enough / Fatima Bakhouch / Algeria
27 International Day for Human Life / Said Budbouz / Morocco
