Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” the work of the Arab Strategic Forum will begin next January 3 in Dubai under the title “The State of the Arab World Politically and Economically 2024,” with the participation of an elite group of officials. From around the world, in addition to strategic experts and thought leaders in politics and economics.

The new session focuses on the state of the Arab world, politically and economically, as speakers diagnose the political and economic changes, the position of the Arabs and their role in the rapid changes regionally and internationally. Participants in the work of the Arab Strategic Forum 2024 also anticipate the features of the next stage and its repercussions on the map of global interests and balances.

– A unique platform.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Arab Strategic Forum, confirmed that the Forum has established itself, since its launch in 2001, as a unique Arab and international intellectual platform, a translation of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his directives in enabling decision-makers to anticipate the future and advance thought. The strategy to deal efficiently with world developments, understand major transformations, and possess flexibility and proactive solutions to confront geopolitical and economic challenges, which will reflect positively on development plans and the well-being of people in the Arab region and the world.

His Excellency said: “The new session of the Arab Strategic Forum, which discusses the state of the Arab world politically and economically in 2024, comes in very delicate circumstances witnessed by the Arab world and the world, amid comprehensive changes in the economy, politics and international alliances, and coinciding with a comprehensive global movement to confront a number of challenges in development.” and social stability.”

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi added: “In its new session, the Arab Strategic Forum provides in-depth readings of international changes, which helps officials in the Arab world and the world develop sound scientific concepts to adopt strategic plans, related to the goals of sustainable development, and meeting the needs of societies in all aspects of life and conditions.” Positively dealing with the challenges facing the world in its quest to build a better future.”

His Excellency pointed out that the new session of the Arab Strategic Forum, through its dialogue and discussion sessions, represents a qualitative addition to the Forum’s journey, as it hosts influential Arab and international names in the fields of research, politics and economics. His Excellency considered that the participation of thought leaders in all sessions of the Forum and their endeavor to provide What is new in their research and visions reflects the prestigious status of the forum, as it has served as a reference for those concerned with strategic planning and studying the political and economic situation of the Arab world.

– Future scenarios.

Participants in the sessions of this session of the Arab Strategic Forum will shed light on the state of the Arab world politically and economically in the year 2024, amid developments and changes in the region and the world.

The speakers explore the prospects for the Arab world’s relations with the world, and possible strategies to confront geopolitical and economic challenges. They also discuss the impact of tensions on issues of development and economic reform in the region.

The strategic experts and thought leaders participating in the forum provide in-depth analyzes related to the position and role of the Arab world amid a multipolar world and a map of intertwined international interests, with the emergence of new blocs and alliances. The speakers outline several scenarios for Arab dealing with events during the next stage, and review their expectations in the year 2024. The political, economic and security levels, potential risks, and the best ways to achieve security in the region and the world.

– Anticipating geopolitical events.

The Arab Strategic Forum was launched in 2001 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, as a platform for anticipating the future and learning about the state of the world and future political and economic trends in the world and the Arab world.

The forum is a unique platform for anticipating regional and global geopolitical and economic events, for the most prominent leaders and most influential decision makers, in cooperation with many experts around the world, and with an elite group of researchers and scholars specialized in the economic and political fields, and the best global research centers, as the forum presents a clear forward-looking picture. Decision makers face many issues regarding the future, which contributes to enabling leaders to develop strategic plans to confront geopolitical and economic challenges.