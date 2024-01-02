The Arab Strategic Forum embodied the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in the necessity of anticipating the future and studying regional and global issues, in order to keep pace with the international changes that have a significant impact on the Arab region. This is what was translated by the forum’s reports by providing in-depth readings of the political and economic situation of the Arab world and the world.

The reports highlight the forum’s interest in establishing partnerships with prestigious international research institutions, and its keenness to prepare scientific reports that focus on the political and economic state of the world and the impact of international changes and events in the Arab region.

The report launched by the Forum in 2009 highlighted the intensive and specific analysis of the opportunities and risks inherent in the processes of acquiring, producing, creating and disseminating knowledge. It also highlighted the need to enhance the role of knowledge as a gateway towards accelerating the pace of Arab development.

The report presented a vision and a proposed action plan to frame the future effort aimed at establishing a knowledge society in the Arab region. The vision included some of the initial elements and mechanisms required to reach the thresholds of knowledge and participate in its production processes.

Through the State of the Arab World Report, which it launched in 2014, the Forum drew the 10 most important possible scenarios in the Arab world, including the Arab oil-exporting countries continuing their journey towards achieving diversification in their economies, accelerating the pace of trade flows with China, in addition to intensifying competition for production. Oil with the United States of America, as it is expected that there will be a negative impact of the faltering European economy on the economies of the Arab countries in North Africa.

The “Global and Regional Economic Prospects and Policy Challenges” report, which was launched by the Forum in 2015 in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, monitored the important economic transformations that the world is witnessing, including the expected shift in US monetary policy, China’s shift to a new growth model, and the shift in global oil prices to a higher level. A decrease, as he stressed that these transformations are healthy and necessary, but they require policymakers to strengthen their policies to successfully cross the transitional stage.

The “Cost of the Arab Spring” report, issued by the Arab Strategic Forum in 2015, monitored the results of the negative repercussions on economic and social development in the region, as it confirmed that its cost amounted to $833.7 billion (more than three trillion dirhams), including the cost of rebuilding, losses in the gross domestic product and tourism. The cost of refugees, and losses in stock markets and investments.

The report indicated that the cost of the Arab Spring between 2010 and 2014 included 1.34 million deaths and injuries, due to wars and terrorist operations, and damage to infrastructure, equivalent to 461 billion dollars, in addition to the damage to invaluable archaeological sites.

In 2015, the Forum also issued the State of the World Report, which reviewed, at the political level, the conflicts and crises that the world witnessed at that time, and the areas of conflict that will be the most prominent in the coming years. He also presented a vision of the expected political changes in the United States, Europe, China, and the Arab world.

The State of the World 2017 report, which was launched by the Forum in 2016 in cooperation with the Euro Asia Group, reviewed the most prominent political and economic events expected in the Arab region and the world.

A report entitled “The Continuing Rate of Armed Conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa,” issued by the Forum, monitored possible developments in 2017, including conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa region. He pointed to the continuing unstable conditions in several Arab countries. The Forum also issued a report in 2017 highlighting six unexpected events globally, stressing their ability to bring about major changes, calling on decision makers to prepare for them, even though they are unexpected or have a weak impact.

A report entitled “5 Events in the Past Five Years that Are Reshaping the Arab Reality,” which was issued by the Forum in 2018, examined five major events whose impacts were at the forefront of the Arab scene, over the past five years, and whose repercussions were reflected on the global scene, resulting in several factors working to shape the scene. Political and strategic affairs of the Arab world.

In 2019, the Forum issued several reports, including a report entitled “11 Questions for the Next Decade.” The report, which was issued by the Forum in cooperation with the international Good Judgment Foundation, expected steady growth in the global economy, interspersed with periods of mild recession, based on the pace of the global business cycle over the course of the year. the last century.

The report touched on the technical conflicts between China and the United States, the danger of cyber war against large economies, and the possibility of the steadfastness of American influence in its political, cultural, military, and economic aspects, in light of a multipolar system.

The report “The World in 2030: Trends, Transformations, Opportunities and Challenges,” issued by the Forum in cooperation with the FutureWorld Foundation, expected a long-term shift in the center of economic gravity globally, with the emergence of new economic powers and the decline of the economic influence of traditional powers. It also suggested that the existing institutions of the international system would be undermined. And the emergence of an initiative to formulate a new international order.

