Dubai (Union)

Within the initiative of the «Council of Arab Influencers», and in the context of the Ramadan councils of the Dubai Press Club, the Arab Social Media Pioneers Club organized a discussion session at the Suhour table, which was invited by a group of Arab content makers interested in breaking the stereotype about Arabs and conveying new visions and perspectives about them to the world, and including The meeting is a group of the most prominent pioneers of social networks and digital platforms, content makers and influencers who enjoy wide Arab and international fame, and the nature of the topics they address varies between engineering, decoration, beauty, positivity, sports, media, beauty, and other areas that are followed by millions in the Arab region.

Participants in the council held yesterday evening at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club: Loujain Omran, Louai Sahi, Max of Arabia, Saud Al-Kaabi and Haifa Bseiso, Sharif Fayed, Moaded Al-Rumaithi, Dana Abu Khader, Joel Mardinian, Walaa Al-Fayeq, Fadia Al-Tawil, and Maryam Al-Yassi And Ruaa Al-Mawali, Karen Wazen, Saeed Al-Rumaithi, Mundhir Al-Muzaki, Hamad Al-Rumaithi, Abdulaziz bin Baz, Hadeel Al-Marai, Shamsa Al-Sharif, Zainab Al-Oqabi, Ahmed Al-Nashit, Noureddine Al-Youssef, Inas Nour, Princess Raya, and Rasha Al-Khatib.

The media session was moderated by Mahira Abdulaziz, in the presence of the director of the Dubai Press Club, Maitha Buhumaid, a number of artistic and cultural figures in the UAE, and representatives of the local and Arab media, while the club took care of the implementation of all precautionary measures and preventive measures that guarantee all participants their safety.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, welcomed the participants to the session, stressing that Arab content has achieved remarkable positive growth on global networks and platforms thanks to the growing interest of Arab influencers in sectors that constitute a qualitative addition to societal culture, noting that the great popularity enjoyed by Arab influencers in general, The Emiratis in particular, increase the size of their responsibility as a driving force that contributes to stimulating the positive energies of their followers for the better always, not only within their own communities, but within a wider range of influence thanks to the unlimited spread of social media platforms.

Buhumaid explained that the “Council of Arab Influencers” is considered one of the most important activities organized by the Social Media Pioneers Club throughout the year, and annually hosts Arab personalities who are the most influential and experienced in the field of social media, technology, and other vital sectors that in their entirety constitute topics of interest to broad segments of Emirati and Arab society.

Marwa Nasser Al-Koda, Project Manager of the Arab Social Media Pioneers Club, said: “We are committed in the Arab Social Media Pioneers Club to support and empower social media leaders and influencers, with the aim of developing the work of these networks in the region, and we look forward to the club being a contributor to encouraging and motivating all content creators in the world. Al Arabi, for the sake of creating Arabic content with a positive and constructive effect that contributes to the advancement of Arab thinking and aspirations, whether in the present or the future.

Al-Kouda added, the club aims to enhance the skills of the pioneers of Arab communication networks, with the aim of developing influencers and innovators qualified to professionally lead the Arab content industry. She expresses her thanks to all the participants in the discussion that Sohour hosted “the content creators”.

The image of the Arab influencer

The content makers participating in the session also touched on a set of points related to the strategies of creating content and how to employ it positively, in terms of interaction with followers on social networks, and ways to develop a creative and influential generation of individuals who are qualified and able to lead the digital media content industry in the region, pointing to Uploading the pioneers of social media platforms or some influencers to the repercussions of social, cultural, artistic or other transformations in the region is an exaggeration and involves great prejudice and unfair to them.

The participants in the session said that the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic constituted a shock to all sectors in the world, not only users of social networks. Therefore, dealing with it was below the required limit, and the idea of ​​blaming influencers in this aspect is unfair, because the content produced by the influencer during crises is A reflection of the reality of society and its confusion at times, which is a result of the nature of the crisis and its unexpected events.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Press Club, as part of its mission to support the march of Arab media, is working to implement an annual agenda full of events and intellectual meetings through which it hosts elites of experts and specialists to discuss a number of issues touching the lives of people.

Positive content and trend culture

The session discussed the issue of comparison between influencers in the Arab world and the West, and the content presented to the public by both sides. Participants in the discussion saw that Arab content is more advanced and positive than foreign content, although there are some influencers who focus their content on “trend” or volume of circulation. And the largest viewing among followers, with the aim of increasing their numbers and achieving a wider spread, is also more focused on (videos and visual productions), or what falls within the category of controversial news, while we lack scientific, artistic and cultural content that provides knowledge value to the Arab user.

The participants in the discussion added that the Arabic content industry needs an acceleration process and setting clear working standards and indicators to define positive and negative content, as such a definition will contribute to creating interesting and attractive Arabic content.