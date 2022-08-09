The Arab Reading Challenge, in its sixth session, was crowned by student Loujain Muhammad Samir Sarhan at the level of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in the Arab Republic of Egypt, among 1,866,113 students who participated as representatives of it, in the largest reading demonstration of its kind in the world in the Arabic language.

The student, Lujain Sarhan, from the second grade of secondary school at the Girls Nour al-Islam Institute, was declared the champion of the Arab Reading Challenge in its sixth session at the level of Al-Azhar, during the event of the closing ceremony of the Arab Reading Challenge at the Al-Azhar Conference Center in Egypt, which was held in the presence of Prof. Al Sharif, Her Excellency Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives organizing the Arab Reading Challenge, and a number of officials and educators in charge of the initiative.

And qualified for the final qualifiers at the level of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif ten top, among them the arbitration committees chose the champion of the challenge at the level of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif for this year’s session.

As for the title of the distinguished school at the level of Al-Azhar in the sixth session of the Arab Reading Challenge, it went to the Al-Gharbia Al-Azhar region, followed by the Al-Azhar region of Cairo, and then the Al-Beheira Al-Azhar region.

The top ten…

In addition to the first winner at the Al-Azhar level, the list of the top ten who excelled in the Arab Reading Challenge in its sixth session included Duaa Muhammad Abu Hamida Abdel Hamid from the first grade of secondary school at the Ahmed Naseer Girls Institute, and Nour Omar Muhammad Imam from the third secondary grade at the Marj Girls Institute, And Aya Muhammad Derbala from the first secondary grade at the Itai Al-Baroud Girls Institute, Zainab Muhammad Abdel Sayed from the first secondary grade at the Ahmed Al-Zali Girls Institute, Mahmoud Ezzat Abdul Hamid from the first secondary grade at the Farshout Boys Institute, Salma Salah Atallah Ahmed from the third preparatory grade at the Rayyan Girls Institute, and Maha Muhammad Al-Sayed Barham from the first grade of secondary school at the Mansoura Girls Institute, Maryam Muhammad Ahmed Balabel from the second preparatory grade at Taha Shubra Institute, and Areej Ashraf Abu Al-Fotouh Mahmoud from the first secondary grade at the Tawakkol Girls Model Institute.

The session is the largest so far in terms of the number of participants.

The sixth session of the Arab Reading Challenge is the largest of its kind in the history of the Arab reading event, in which 22.27 million students from 44 countries around the world participated, who read and summarized books in Arabic.

Our Arabic language is in honest and sincere hands.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, stressed that the Arabic language “needs all of us to give it care and attention in our daily lives in order to rise and rise in it,” noting the “great turnout witnessed by the Arab Reading Challenge in its sixth session, which indicates the success of the challenge in achieving a texture.” My knowledge is solid among millions of students from the Arab world and the world.”

He congratulated all the male and female students and participants in the Arab Reading Challenge at the Al-Azhar level, praising the efforts of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives in spreading science and knowledge and supporting the Arabic language as a language of cultural and civilizational communication and scientific and intellectual production.

Al-Duwaini expressed his deep appreciation for the Reading Challenge project, stressing that the challenge “assures us year after year that our Arabic language is the language of the Holy Qur’an in honest and sincere hands,” stressing that “Al-Azhar Al-Sharif will remain the faithful guardian of Arabic language sciences.”

– A distinguished role in preserving the language of Al-Dhad.

In turn, Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The participation in the Arab Reading Challenge in this session set a record, and this is a positive indication of the realization of large segments of the importance of enhancing the role of the Arabic language educationally, cognitively, culturally and civilly in order to maintain its position and presence in our lives. daily”.

She added, “We are proud of the periodic participation of Al-Azhar students in the Arab Reading Challenge. We will continue to work with various knowledge and educational institutions, ministries and relevant government agencies to expand the scope of the Arab Reading Challenge and achieve its goals in preparing empowered generations of capable readers who contribute to the march of human civilization.”

Al-Nuaimi congratulated the heroes of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of Al-Azhar and all its supporters, praising the role of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, educational areas, school administrations and supervisors.

Arabic reading challenge.

The Arab Reading Challenge, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives for the sixth consecutive session, aims to produce a comprehensive reading and knowledge movement that consolidates the values ​​of communication, acquaintance, dialogue and openness to different cultures. The Arab world, and enhances its role as a vessel for the transfer, production and dissemination of knowledge and participation in enriching human progress and human civilization and resuming the region’s contribution to it.